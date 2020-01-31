Canada December producer prices up 0.1% on metals













Producer prices in Canada grew by 0.1% in December from November on higher prices for primary non-ferrous metal products, as well as chemicals and chemical products, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The decline followed a downwardly revised 0.1% decrease in November. Raw materials prices were up 2.8% in December, and were up 7.9% on the year.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change)

Month-on-month Year-on-year

Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) total +0.1 -0.1 +0.1 +0.3 -0.6 -0.4 ex energy/petrol +0.1 -0.1 0.0 -0.6 -0.3 -0.1

RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change)

Month-on-month Year-on-year

Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) total +2.8 +1.4 +1.5 +7.9 +9.1 +9.3 ex crude energy +0.7 -0.3 0.0 +0.3 -0.8 -0.4

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected no change in industrial prices in December from November. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson)