EnviroLeach Announces Award of 2nd Patent on its Proprietary Technology













VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the “Company “or “EnviroLeach”), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(7N2:FSE) is pleased to announce that it received confirmation that it has been awarded the its 2nd patent (U.S. Patent No. 10,563,283) on its proprietary chemical process. The patent will be issued on Feb 18, 2020.

Duane Nelson, President and CEO comments, “I am very pleased to announce this additional milestone in the development of our IP portfolio. The protection of our technology is paramount to maintaining and building value for our shareholders and this patent. The granting of this 2nd patent strengthens the protection of our IP and further substantiates the proprietary nature of our technology. This offers further validation on the uniqueness of our innovation technology. We are setting a new paradigm for sustainable and economic metals processing. EnviroLeach is clearly establishing itself as a market leader with a best in class technology solution.”

The company is committed to differentiating itself as an innovator by continuing the pursuance of an expanded suite of patented technologies.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and recycling sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives and ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations and strategic partners and over $20 million dollars in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology will become the standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site:https://enviroleach.com

Contact Information :

Duane Nelson

CEO & President

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

info@EnviroLeach.com

SOURCE: EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

