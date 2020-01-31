Huge risks, little reaction while central banks pump













Currency traders confronted by great uncertainty have barely reacted. They must expect central banks to offset the risks and presumably expect currencies to perform like stocks. There are a few exceptions — ZAR got slammed this year — but the rand defied the odds to rally nearly 10% at the end of 2019, so it had been set up for a fall . Still, it remains 4% higher than it was in August 2019. Drops in the Australian and New Zealand dollars have been seen as risk-off reactions to China news, but they are actually risk-on in terms of interest rate plays that support the higher-yielding currency, the USD. MXN, RUB and CAD have only dropped slightly after big gains even though oil has slumped. Safe-haven currencies are little changed. USD/JPY is an extreme example of positive trading. It's the top of its range, traders are very long, and it hasn't moved. Volatility across FX has dropped to record or multi-year lows. The influence of interest rates should intensify.