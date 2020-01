Lyondell Basell Industries Houston refinery operated at near full capacity in the fourth quarter of 2019, providing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $22 million, the comapany said in a Thursday conference call.

The refinery ran at 1,000 barrels per day (bpd), or 0.3%, below its nameplate capacity, which the company places at 268,000 barrels per day, the company said.

