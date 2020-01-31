Phillips 66 Reports Fourth-Quarter Earnings of $736 Million or $1.64 Per Share Adjusted earnings of $689 million or $1.54 per share













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company, announces fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $736 million, compared with $712 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding special items of $47 million in the fourth quarter, adjusted earnings were $689 million, compared with third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.4 billion.

“We maintained our strong safety performance and advanced our strategic initiatives during the quarter, but a challenging market environment and turnaround activity impacted our financial results,” said Greg Garland, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. “Midstream delivered solid operating and financial performance during the quarter, contributing to record 2019 results for the transportation and NGL businesses. We continued to execute our major growth projects with the initial startup of the Gray Oak Pipeline and are progressing the Sweeny Hub expansion and the Red Oak and Liberty pipelines. Our Refining and Chemicals businesses ran at 97% utilization. In Marketing, we formed a new West Coast retail joint venture that will further secure long-term placement of our refinery production and increase our exposure to retail margins.”

“During the fourth quarter, we returned $810 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, and for the year we returned a total of $3.2 billion. Since 2012, we have returned $26 billion to our shareholders and reduced our initial shares outstanding by 33%. As we begin 2020, we are focused on operating excellence, executing our growth projects, enhancing returns on existing assets and exercising disciplined capital allocation. We are committed to continued strong shareholder distributions through a secure, growing, competitive dividend, and repurchasing shares when they trade below intrinsic value.”

Midstream

Millions of Dollars Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Adjusted Pre-Tax Income Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Transportation $ 250 248 250 248 NGL and Other 120 169 120 169 DCP Midstream 35 (877 ) 35 23 Midstream $ 405 (460 ) 405 440

Midstream fourth-quarter pre-tax income was $405 million, compared with a pre-tax loss of $460 million in the third quarter of 2019. Midstream results in the third quarter included $900 million of impairments related to Phillips 66’s equity investment in DCP Midstream, LLC (DCP Midstream).

Transportation adjusted pre-tax income for the fourth quarter was $250 million, a $2 million increase from the third quarter as higher pipeline and terminal volumes were mostly offset by higher planned maintenance costs.

NGL and Other fourth-quarter adjusted pre-tax income of $120 million was $49 million lower than the third quarter, primarily due to lower propane and butane trading results, as well as inventory impacts.

The company’s equity investment in DCP Midstream generated adjusted pre-tax income of $35 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $23 million in the third quarter. The increase reflects the effect of lower depreciation and amortization, as well as the company’s increased ownership of DCP Midstream limited partnership units following the elimination of its incentive distribution rights.

Chemicals

Millions of Dollars Pre-Tax Income Adjusted Pre-Tax Income Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Olefins and Polyolefins $ 131 209 154 251 Specialties, Aromatics and Styrenics 35 36 35 36 Other (16 ) (18 ) (16 ) (18 ) Chemicals $ 150 227 173 269

The Chemicals segment reflects Phillips 66’s equity investment in Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem). Chemicals’ fourth-quarter pre-tax income was $150 million, compared with $227 million in the third quarter. Chemicals results in both periods included reductions to equity earnings from lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments.

CPChem’s Olefins and Polyolefins (O&P) business contributed $154 million of adjusted pre-tax income in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $251 million in the third quarter. The $97 million decrease reflects a decline in polyethylene margins and seasonally lower sales volumes, as well as higher turnaround and maintenance costs. Global O&P utilization was 97% in the fourth quarter.

CPChem’s Specialties, Aromatics and Styrenics (SA&S) business contributed fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted pre-tax income of $35 million, in line with the prior quarter.

Refining

Millions of Dollars Pre-Tax Income Adjusted Pre-Tax Income Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Refining $ 345 856 345 839

Refining fourth-quarter pre-tax income was $345 million, compared with $856 million in the third quarter of 2019. Refining results in the third quarter included a $17 million favorable adjustment related to a prior year asset disposition.

Refining adjusted pre-tax income was $345 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $839 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease is primarily driven by turnarounds and lower realized margins. The decrease in realized margins was due to a decline in 3:2:1 market crack spreads and lower secondary product margins, partially offset by widening Gulf Coast and Central Corridor crude differentials.

Phillips 66’s worldwide crude utilization rate was 97%. Pre-tax turnaround costs for the fourth quarter were $232 million, compared with third-quarter costs of $120 million. Clean product yield was 84% in the fourth quarter

Marketing and Specialties

Millions of Dollars Pre-Tax Income Adjusted Pre-Tax Income Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Marketing and Other $ 327 440 237 440 Specialties 50 58 50 58 Marketing and Specialties $ 377 498 287 498

Marketing and Specialties (M&S) fourth-quarter pre-tax income was $377 million, compared with $498 million in the third quarter of 2019. M&S results in the fourth quarter of 2019 benefited from $90 million of 2018 biodiesel blender tax credits.

Adjusted pre-tax income for Marketing and Other was $237 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $203 million from the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower margins, driven by less favorable market conditions and seasonality, partially offset by the benefit of 2019 biodiesel blender tax credits. Refined product exports in the fourth quarter were 157,000 barrels per day (BPD).

Specialties generated fourth-quarter adjusted pre-tax income of $50 million, down from $58 million in the third quarter. The decrease was due to lower finished lubricant margins.

Corporate and Other

Millions of Dollars Pre-Tax Loss Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Corporate and Other $ (211 ) (178 ) (211 ) (178 )

Corporate and Other fourth-quarter pre-tax costs were $211 million, compared with pre-tax costs of $178 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Corporate and Other fourth-quarter adjusted pre-tax costs increased $33 million, driven by higher environmental, net interest and employee-related expenses.

Phillips 66’s fourth-quarter effective tax rate increased to 24%, driven by updates to the company’s tax liabilities to reflect its full-year 2019 effective tax rate of 19%, or 21% on an adjusted basis.

Financial Position, Liquidity and Return of Capital

Phillips 66 generated $1.7 billion in cash from operations during the fourth quarter, including $346 million of cash distributions from equity affiliates. Excluding working capital impacts, operating cash flow was $1.2 billion.

Capital expenditures and investments in the fourth quarter were $1.3 billion. Phillips 66 funded $412 million of share repurchases and $398 million of dividends in the quarter. The company ended the year with 441 million shares outstanding.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $1.6 billion, and consolidated debt was $11.8 billion, including $3.5 billion at Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP). The company’s consolidated debt-to-capital ratio was 30% and its net debt-to-capital ratio was 27%. Excluding PSXP, the debt-to-capital ratio was 25% and the net debt-to-capital ratio was 22%.

Strategic Update

In Midstream, Phillips 66 Partners commenced initial operations on the 900,000 BPD Gray Oak Pipeline, which is expected to reach full service in the second quarter of 2020. The pipeline will provide crude oil transportation from the Permian and Eagle Ford to Texas Gulf Coast destinations that include Corpus Christi, the Sweeny area, including the company’s Sweeny Refinery, as well as access to the Houston market. Phillips 66 Partners has a 42.25% effective ownership in the pipeline.

The Gray Oak Pipeline will connect to multiple terminals in Corpus Christi, including the South Texas Gateway Terminal being constructed by Buckeye Partners, L.P. The marine export terminal will have two deepwater docks, with storage capacity of 8.5 million barrels and up to 800,000 BPD of throughput capacity. Phillips 66 Partners owns a 25% interest in the terminal, which is expected to start up in the third quarter of 2020.

Phillips 66 is expanding the Sweeny Hub with the addition of three 150,000 BPD fractionators. Fracs 2 and 3 are anticipated to start up in the fourth quarter of 2020. Frac 4 is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021. The new fractionators are supported by long-term customer commitments. Upon completion of Frac 4, the Sweeny Hub will have 550,000 BPD of fractionation capacity.

Also at the Sweeny Hub, Phillips 66 Partners is adding 7.5 million barrels of storage capacity at Clemens Caverns. Upon completion in the fourth quarter of 2020, Clemens Caverns will have 16.5 million barrels of storage capacity. Phillips 66 Partners is also constructing the C2G Pipeline, a 16 inch ethane pipeline that will connect Clemens Caverns to petrochemical facilities in Gregory, Texas, near Corpus Christi. The project is backed by long-term commitments and is expected to be completed in mid-2021.

The company is adding 2.2 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity at its Beaumont Terminal. Upon completion in the first quarter of 2020, the terminal will have 16.8 million barrels of total crude and product storage capacity. In addition, the company is adding a 200,000 BPD dock, bringing the terminal’s total dock capacity to 800,000 BPD. The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020.

Phillips 66 is progressing the Liberty Pipeline, which will provide crude oil transportation from the Rockies and Bakken production areas to Cushing, Oklahoma. Liberty is supported by long-term shipper commitments, and initial service is expected in the first half of 2021. Phillips 66 owns a 50% interest in Liberty and will construct and operate the pipeline.

The company is also advancing the Red Oak Pipeline system, which will provide crude oil transportation from Cushing and the Permian to multiple destinations along the Texas Gulf Coast, including Corpus Christi, Ingleside, Houston and Beaumont. Red Oak is supported by long-term shipper commitments, and initial service is expected in the first half of 2021. Our joint venture partner will construct and Phillips 66 will operate the pipeline. Phillips 66 owns a 50% interest in the venture.

In Chemicals, CPChem and Qatar Petroleum are jointly pursuing development of a petrochemical facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast that would add world-scale ethylene and derivative capacity to meet growing global demand. The U.S. Gulf Coast II Petrochemical Project is expected to include a 2 million metric tons per year ethylene cracker and two high-density polyethylene units, each with capacity of 1 million metric tons per year. CPChem would own 51% and have responsibility for the construction, operation and management of the facility. Final investment decision is expected in 2021, with targeted startup in 2024.

CPChem and Qatar Petroleum are pursuing the development, construction and operation of a petrochemicals complex in Qatar. The facility is expected to have a 1.9 million metric tons per year ethylene cracker and two high-density polyethylene derivative units with a combined capacity of 1.7 million metric tons per year. Pending final investment decision, the project is expected to start up in late 2025. CPChem will own a 30% share of the joint venture.

In Refining, Phillips 66 is upgrading a fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit at the Sweeny Refinery to increase production of higher-value petrochemical products and higher-octane gasoline. The project is anticipated to be completed in the second quarter of 2020. At the Ponca City Refinery, the company is upgrading an FCC unit to increase yields of higher-value products and process more advantaged feedstocks. The project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company is developing renewable fuel projects that leverage existing infrastructure. Waste fats, recycled cooking oils and other renewable feedstocks will be used for diesel production that complies with low-carbon fuel standards. The company has a renewable diesel project underway at the Humber Refinery, and is developing a renewable diesel project at the San Francisco Refinery. Additionally, the company has supply and offtake agreements for two third-party renewable diesel facilities under construction in Nevada.

In Marketing, during the fourth quarter, the company entered into a retail marketing joint venture with operations primarily on the U.S. West Coast. The joint venture operates a network that includes approximately 580 sites. In addition, the joint venture is expected to close on an acquisition of approximately 100 additional sites in the first half of 2020. This joint venture enables increased long-term placement of Phillips 66 refinery production and increases the company’s exposure to retail margins.

In the U.S., the company continues its program to roll out updated signature image designs for Phillips 66, 76 and Conoco branded sites. During the quarter, 532 sites were reimaged. Since the program’s inception in 2015, approximately 4,200 sites have been reimaged.

In Europe, the company also launched a program to roll out updated signature image designs for JET branded sites. During the quarter, 31 sites were reimaged. Since the program’s inception in early 2019, approximately 80 sites have been reimaged.

Later today, members of Phillips 66 executive management will host a webcast at noon EST to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter performance and provide an update on strategic initiatives. To access the webcast and view related presentation materials, go to www.phillips66.com/investors and click on “Events & Presentations.” For detailed supplemental information, go to www.phillips66.com/supplemental.

Earnings Millions of Dollars 2019 2018 Q4 Q3 Year Q4 Year Midstream $ 405 (460 ) 684 379 1,181 Chemicals 150 227 879 152 1,025 Refining 345 856 1,986 2,001 4,535 Marketing and Specialties 377 498 1,433 589 1,557 Corporate and Other (211 ) (178 ) (804 ) (203 ) (853 ) Pre-Tax Income 1,066 943 4,178 2,918 7,445 Less: Income tax expense 256 150 801 602 1,572 Less: Noncontrolling interests 74 81 301 76 278 Phillips 66 $ 736 712 3,076 2,240 5,595 Adjusted Earnings Millions of Dollars 2019 2018 Q4 Q3 Year Q4 Year Midstream $ 405 440 1,584 409 1,239 Chemicals 173 269 944 152 1,025 Refining 345 839 1,948 2,008 4,572 Marketing and Specialties 287 498 1,343 592 1,453 Corporate and Other (211 ) (178 ) (804 ) (201 ) (863 ) Pre-Tax Income 999 1,868 5,015 2,960 7,426 Less: Income tax expense 236 385 1,057 624 1,604 Less: Noncontrolling interests 74 81 301 76 272 Phillips 66 $ 689 1,402 3,657 2,260 5,550

