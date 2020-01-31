PREVIEW: Chevron Q4 earnings seen down more than 25% from last year













(Repeats buzz first published on Thursday, no changes to text)

** Shares of Chevron Corp down 0.4% on Thurs, amid a similar sell-off in the broader market, ahead of its Q4 results expected before the bell on Fri

** Co expected to post adj EPS of $1.45, a 25.8% drop vs the year-ago qtr, on revenue of $38.6 bln, an 8.8% yr/yr decline, according to Refinitiv IBES

** CVX has beaten analysts' estimates on earnings in 5 of the 8 most recent reporting periods, per Refinitiv

** WTI front-month crude prices advanced 12.9% in the last 3 mths of 2019, mostly due to geopolitical tensions and OPEC supply agreements

** On Dec 10, CVX announced it expects a $10 bln to $11 bln asset write-down in Q4 and is considering selling some natgas projects to prepare for long-term low prices

** Of 25 analysts covering CVX, 18 rate the stock "buy" or stronger, while 6 recommend "hold" and 1 rates "sell"; median PT $137

** Over the last 12 mths, CVX shares have dropped ~3%, better than the S&P 500 Energy index's 11% decline, but far underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average's ~16% advance over the same time period

** CVX options imply a 2.1% swing for the shares in either direction by Fri; over the last eight qtrs, on avg, the shares moved 2.0% on the day the co reported results, according to Trade Alert

(Reporting by Stephen Culp)