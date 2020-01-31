PREVIEW: Exxon Mobil shares edge higher ahead of results Friday













(Repeats buzz first published on Thursday, no changes to text) ** Exxon Mobil shares were up 0.4% on Thurs ahead of its results due before the bell Fri

** Company expected to report a decrease in rev to $64.08 bln from $71.9 bln a yr ago, according to the mean estimate of 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data

** Analysts expect earnings of 45c/shr for the quarter vs earnings of $1.41/shr in the same quarter a yr earlier, per Refinitiv's data

** XOM has beaten earnings expectations in just 4 of the past 8 reporting periods, while it has beaten rev estimates in 5 of those reporting periods

** Wall Street's median 12-mth price target for Exxon is $74 vs its current price of about $64.40

** YTD, Exxon is down ~8% while the Dow Jones industrial average is up 0.8%

** XOM options imply a 2.4% swing for the shares in either direction by Fri; over the last eight qtrs, on average, the shares moved 2.9% on the day the co reported results, according to Trade Alert

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by April Joyner)