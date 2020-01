U.S. crude oil production climbed 203,000 barrels per day to a record high of 12.9 million bpd in November, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report released Friday.

U.S. crude production climbed over a million barrels per day in the first eleven months of 2019, according to the latest data. The EIA has not yet published data for December.

