U.S. natgas futures hold near 4-year low on mild weather forecasts













U.S. natural gas futures on Friday held near their lowest in almost four years on forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand next week than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) remained unchanged at $1.831 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:05 a.m. EST (1305 GMT). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest since March 2016 for a second day in a row.

That put the contract on track to fall 3% for the week and 16% for the month, down for a third week and third month in a row. The monthly decline would be the biggest since December 2018 when the contract fell over 36%.

Open interest in the NYMEX front-month, meanwhile, jumped to a record high 599,007 contracts on Jan. 30, according to Refinitiv, a data provider. That is 27% over the prior front-month's open interest record in July 2019.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, futures have collapsed 37%. Record production and mild weather have enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making shortages and winter price spikes less likely.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states will turn from mostly warmer-than-normal now to colder from Feb. 11-15. That is warmer than Thursday's outlook for next week. So far, this winter has been mild with average daily temperatures 3 and 5 degrees Fahrenheit higher than normal in December and January, respectively.

Refinitiv projected average demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from 120.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 117.6 bcfd next week before rising to 126.9 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week is lower than Refinitiv's 119.3-bcfd estimate on Thursday due to an expected drop in heating demand.

The demand decline comes despite an increase in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants to a record high 9.4 bcfd on Thursday, the same as Wednesday, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an average of 9.1 bcfd last week.

Gas output in the Lower 48 states, meanwhile, edged up to 94.1 bcfd on Thursday from 93.8 bcfd on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 94.1 bcfd last week and a daily record high of 96.8 bcfd on Nov. 30.

Analysts said utilities likely pulled 122 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 31. That compares with a decline of 228 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of 143 bcf for the period.

If correct, the decrease for the week ended Jan. 31 would bring stockpiles to 2.624 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 8.9% above the five-year average of 2.410 tcf for this time of year.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Jan. Jan. 24 Jan. 31 average

31(Forecast) (Actual) Jan. 31 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -122 -201 -228 -143

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 30-Year

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 398 422 464 429 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 2 6 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 402 424 470 432

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 93.9 94.0 87.5 75.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.3 7.9 7.5 9.6 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.9 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 102.6 101.9 101.6 98.0 85.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.8 2.9 2.3 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.0 5.7 5.3 5.2 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 8.8 9.2 9.4 4.1 1.6 U.S. Commercial 18.4 15.2 14.6 21.1 16.9 U.S. Residential 31.3 24.8 24.0 36.0 29.6 U.S. Power Plant 31.3 30.2 29.3 29.1 24.2 U.S. Industrial 25.9 25.0 24.7 26.3 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.1 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 114.7 102.7 100.1 119.9 102.5 Total U.S. Demand 131.2 120.4 117.6 131.5 110.3

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.94 1.93 Transco Z6 New York 1.89 1.93 PG&E Citygate 2.61 2.62 Dominion South 1.45 1.51 Chicago Citygate 1.77 1.80 Algonquin Citygate 1.78 2.23 SoCal Citygate 3.29 3.10 Waha Hub 0.19 0.38

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 25.25 27.75 PJM West 23.25 26.25 Ercot North 20.25 24.25 Mid C 17.25 15.25 Palo Verde 18.75 21.50 SP-15 28.00 29.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)