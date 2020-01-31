U.S. oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 442,000 bpd -IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 641,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Jan. 31, increasing available refining capacity by 442,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Friday.

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 734,000 bpd in the week ending Feb. 7 and fall to 567,000 bpd in the subsequent week.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Jan. 31 Jan. 29 Jan. 27

02/14/2020 567 — —

02/07/2020 734 705 705

01/31/2020 641 578 578

01/24/2020 1,083 1,083 1,083

01/17/2020 546 546 546 Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)