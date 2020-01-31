U.S. REFINERY FILING – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY 01/30/2020 07:25 PM 01/30/2020 11:59 PM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. REFINERY FILING EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY

(This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.)

Cause:

The loss of third-party supplied combustion air to FCCU-2 resulted in emissions to the atmosphere.

Source 1:: FCCU-2 Wet Gas Scrubber FCCU2WGS Source 2:: Source 3::

Action taken:

Operational adjustments were made to stabilize operations and minimize emissions.

Source: TCEQ,