U.S. REFINERY FILING – VALERO BENICIA REFINERY













(This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.)

REFINERY FILING – VALERO BENICIA REFINERY

Description: During planned maintenance a flaring event occurred causing the release, material is combusting and fleowing directly into the atmosphere, no estimate on control time, notifications will take place every 24 hours, RP is handling the containment and no clean up required.

Incident Location: 3400 E 2nd St

Source: CEMA,