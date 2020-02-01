US Northwest river runoff up to 102 pct – NWRFC













Projected water runoff at The Dalles Dam on the Columbia River in Oregon climbed to 102 percent of normal for January-July, the U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) said on Saturday.

That is up from the prior forecast of 101 percent of normal. See .

In the 2019 water year, actual runoff at The Dalles from January to July was 89 percent of the 30-year (1981-2010) average.

The Dalles is the next-to-last dam on the Columbia River and a key point to measure the volume of water available for power generation in the Northwest, which receives about 65 percent of its power from hydroelectric dams.

Portland, Oregon-based NWRFC is an arm of the National Weather Service (NWS), which is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

For additional analysis, see Thomson Reuters Analytics for North American natural gas at and North American power at

The following table shows the latest NWRFC forecasts for the 2020 water year versus the actual runoff in 2019 as a percentage of the 30-year normal. The water year started on Oct. 1.

2020 2020 2019

Feb 1 Jan 31 Pvs Yr

Forecast Forecast Actual

Pct Pct Pct COLUMBIA RIVER Mica, BC Jan-Jul 111 111 95 Apr-Sep 108 107 99 Arrow Lakes, BC Jan-Jul 114 113 88 Apr-Sep 112 112 94 Grand Coulee, WA Jan-Jul 112 111 82 Apr-Sep 111 110 87 Rock Island, WA Jan-Jul 112 111 81 Apr-Sep 111 110 86 The Dalles, OR Jan-Jul 102 101 89 Apr-Sep 104 104 94

SNAKE RIVER Lower Granite, WA Jan-Jul 93 92 106 Apr-Sep 95 94 115