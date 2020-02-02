Australia’s energy index sees worst day in nearly 6 months as oil prices drop













** Australia's energy index falls as much as 4%, its biggest intraday pct loss since Aug. 15, 2019

** Index is at its lowest since Nov. 22, 2019

** Oil prices fell on fears that the rapidly-spreading coronavirus would hit China's oil demand

** Index heavyweight Oil Search , which is among the top losers on the index, tumbles as much as 11.5%; on track for its worst day in over 4 years

** Oil Search's shares were further beaten down after the Papua New Guinea government called off negotiations with partner Exxon Mobil last week on the P'nyang gas project

** The country's biggest oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum drops as much as 3.4% and hits its lowest level in almost 2 months

** Shares of major player Santos slip as much as 4.8% to a month-low, on track for their worst day nearly six months

** Index has added 6.2% since the beginning of the year

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta)