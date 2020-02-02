Australia’s Oil Search sees worst day in over 4 years after PNG talks failure













** Shares of Oil Search Ltd and Santos Ltd decline as much as 11.5% and 4.8%, respectively

** Papua New Guinea on Friday called off negotiations with Exxon Mobil on the P'nyang gas project, which the oil major operates with partners Oil Search and Santos, among others

** Oil Search on Monday said it would focus its attention on the Papua LNG project, led by Total SA

** OSH marks its biggest intraday pct loss in more than four years

** STO sees its worst session since Aug. 15

** OSH among top losers on the benchmark index, which fell about 1.5% as fears over the economic impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus dented risk appetite

