* Brent crude oil gaps lower. Closed Friday USD 58.16/bbl

* Brent opens today USD 56.16 and dropped as low as USD 55.42/bbl

* Brent based Friday above 55-MMA @ USD 58.25/bbl now well below it

* Monthly cloud base is USD 53.50/bbl. Has been over that point since Nov 2017

* Last close below monthly Ichimoku cloud saw oil drop 71% in 2015 /2016

* Currencies of producers are likely to suffer. Traders long CAD, MXN and RUB