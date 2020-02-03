Clean Energy Fuels: Raymond James upgrades to ‘market perform’ on oil market dynamics

** Brokerage Raymond James lifts shares of natural gas fuel maker to "market perform" from "underperform" ** Says relentless coronavirus headlines and fears about oil demand have pushed Brent crude prices down to mid- $50s ** "There is nothing company-specific that prompts this change. Rather, this is purely a function of oil market dynamics" – brokerage ** Says after oil's sharp sell-off, shorting CLNE seems risky ** Adds it continues to see structural headwinds for CLNE due to trend of fleet electrification and is reluctant to take a more positive stance ** CLNE shares had risen 36% in 2019 (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)