Energy index plunges as coronavirus hits demand for oil

** S&P 500 energy index falls 1.4% to over a year low, tracking oil prices which were dragged down by concern over demand in China after the coronavirus breakout ** Brent posted steepest monthly decline since November 2018, while U.S. crude was lowest since January last year ** Exxon Mobil , Phillips 66 , Marathon Petroleum , Cimarex Energy , Hollyfrontier , Valero Energy among top pct losers on , down between 1.9% and 3.7% ** Oil major Chevron Corp slips 0.9% ** Oil producers Diamondback Energy , EOG Resources , Devon Energy and EQT Corp fall between 1.2% and 3.5% (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)