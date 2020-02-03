Energy index plunges as coronavirus hits demand for oil













** S&P 500 energy index falls 1.4% to over a year low, tracking oil prices which were dragged down by concern over demand in China after the coronavirus breakout

** Brent posted steepest monthly decline since November 2018, while U.S. crude was lowest since January last year

** Exxon Mobil , Phillips 66 , Marathon Petroleum , Cimarex Energy , Hollyfrontier , Valero Energy among top pct losers on , down between 1.9% and 3.7%

** Oil major Chevron Corp slips 0.9%

** Oil producers Diamondback Energy , EOG Resources , Devon Energy and EQT Corp fall between 1.2% and 3.5%

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)