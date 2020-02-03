Exxon Mobil: GS downgrades on lack of free cash flow, shares down













** Goldman Sachs downgrades oil major to "sell" from "neutral", cuts PT to $59 from $72

** Stock down 1.5% at $61.21

** Brokerage sees lack of free cash flow, elevated valuation versus peers and natural gas pricing pressure

** XOM last week reported a Q4 profit drop, hurt by weaknesses in chemicals and refining and flat oil and gas output

** While XOM has been executing asset sales ahead of plan, it is monetizing assets at valuation levels below where the stock currently trades, implying dilution – GS

** However, GS adds that co's attractive growth projects and relatively higher dividend yields in the S&P 100 have been factored in current stock price

** Four of 24 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 16 "hold" and 4 "sell" or lower; median PT is $71.50

** Stock rose 2.3% in 2019

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)