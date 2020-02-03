FX traders can bank on more central bank stimulus













Central banks are likely to inject even more stimulus into the global economy, underpinning risk appetite and supporting riskier currencies, especially those backed by higher interest rates. Oil has collapsed and that must have an impact on already low inflation worldwide . The price of Brent crude has dropped over 22% from its January peak. This plunge happened in just four weeks, so it hasn't show up in much data yet, but it will. For central banks that have fended off a series of major risks already and are biased towards easing, such a big downside inflation risk may lead to more easing. At least, it means low rates will stay low and dovish opinion should dominate central bank outlooks. Higher-yielding emerging-market currencies of nations that depend on oil imports, such as India, Turkey and South Africa, should be supported .