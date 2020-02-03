Hess Corp offers a truly unique investment case – Simmons













** Simmons Energy upgrades U.S. oil and gas producer to "overweight" from "neutral"; raises PT by $2 to $77 – an upside of 36% to stock's last close

** Brokerage says company offers unique investment case, both in terms of asset mix (deepwater-driven), its combination of growth and FCF generation and long-term resource visibility

** The call is long term, with inflection predominantly in H2 2022, but given recent pull-back in stock, we view the entry point as more attractive than it has been in some time – Simmons

** Simmons sees more than a decade of high-quality visibility on growth and capital reinvestment via both greenfield and brownfield expansion, with additional upside through exploration

** A recent disclosure of a new discovery boosted Guyana oil estimates by 2 bln barrels. Hess is part of the consortium, which includes oil major Exxon Mobil Corp and China's CNOOC , looking to develop the Stabroek block, offshore Guyana

** Hess reported bigger-than-expected quarterly loss last week, as lower prices for its natural gas and natural gas liquids more than offset higher output from its Bakken shale assets in North Dakota

** Out of 26 brokerages, 11 rate stock "buy" or higher, 15 "hold"; median PT is $75.50

** Stock had risen ~65% in 2019

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)