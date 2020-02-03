Ingevity reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results













NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) today reported fourth quarter net sales of $303.4 million, representing an increase of 8.9% versus $278.6 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. Net income of $44.3 million, increased 5.2% versus $42.1 million in the previous year’s quarter. Ingevity’s fourth quarter net income margin of 14.6% was down 50 basis points versus the prior year quarter. The fourth quarter diluted earnings per share were $1.05 compared to $0.99 in the prior year period.

Adjusted earnings of $46.5 million were up 2.6% versus prior year quarter of $45.3 million. Diluted adjusted earnings per share were $1.10, which exclude certain items, net of tax, of $0.05 per share which are primarily costs related to both restructuring charges and costs associated with the acquisition of the Capa® caprolactone business, net of discrete tax provision recognized during the quarter. This compares to adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $91.1 million were up 24.3% versus fourth quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $73.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.0% was up 370 basis points from the prior year’s fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.3%.

“ As expected, we finished the year with strong performance in the fourth quarter,” said Michael Wilson, Ingevity’s president and CEO. “ Despite continued macroeconomic pressure – particularly in industrial applications – we benefitted from growth in end-use applications that are driven more by regulation, technology adoption and infrastructure spending. We delivered improved profitability in the quarter with adjusted EBITDA up 24% on a revenue increase of 9%. As a result, our adjusted EBITDA for the year were above the midpoint of our most recent guidance.”

For the full year, net sales were $1.293 billion, representing an increase of 14.1% versus $1.134 billion in the prior year including the addition of the engineered polymer product line, formed through the first quarter 2019 acquisition of the Capa caprolactone business. Net income of $183.7 million was up 1.0% versus $181.8 million in the previous year. Ingevity’s full year net income margin of 14.2% was down 180 basis points compared to the prior year. The full year diluted earnings per share were $4.35 compared to $3.97 in the prior year period.

Adjusted earnings of $208.1 million were up 18.8% versus prior year of $175.2 million. Diluted adjusted earnings per share were $4.93, which exclude certain items, net of tax, of $0.58 per share which are primarily costs related to restructuring charges and costs associated with the engineered polymers acquisition, net of discrete tax benefits recognized during the year. This compares to adjusted earnings per share of $4.11 in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $396.9 million were up 23.8% versus 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $320.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.7% was up 240 basis points from the prior year’s adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.3%.

“ During 2019, we made significant progress on our strategic initiatives aimed at delivering organic and inorganic growth,” said Wilson. “ We grew revenues by 14% and adjusted EBITDA by 24% despite a sluggish global industrial business environment. In this type of environment, crisp execution is even more important, and our team delivered significant revenue and earnings growth, margin accretion, lower core SG&A, improved working capital and outstanding cash flow.” Wilson added that the strong cash flow enabled the company to significantly de-lever throughout the year. The company ended the year with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.8 times.

Performance Chemicals

Fourth quarter 2019 sales in the Performance Chemicals segment were $175.2 million, up $9.1 million, or 5.5%, versus the fourth quarter 2018. Segment EBITDA were $32.4 million, up $2.0 million, or 6.6%, versus the prior year quarter segment EBITDA. Segment EBITDA margin increased 20 basis points to 18.5%.

“ Sales in the Performance Chemicals segment were higher due to the addition of the engineered polymers product line, and strong performance in pavement technologies,” said Wilson. “ Pro forma revenues for engineered polymers decreased due to weaker demand, specifically for monomer products. Higher-value derivative product sales were relatively stronger. As a result, gross margins remained strong. Sales to pavement technologies applications were also strong, up 16% due to growth in North America, China and South America, albeit in a seasonally slow quarter.”

Sales decreased in industrial specialties applications due to demand weakness, specifically in low-margin ink applications, and due to the exit of an unprofitable distributor agreement. Oilfield applications sales declined due to reduced drilling activity in North America, but less so than the year-over-year decline in U.S. rig count, owing to beneficial exposure to oil production and growth in opportunities outside the U.S.

Segment EBITDA also benefitted from lower spending, particularly at manufacturing facilities, and increases in price and mix, but were partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency exchange of approximately $3.0 million, and slightly lower volumes.

For the full year 2019, segment sales were $802.3 million, up $69.1 million, or 9.4%, versus 2018. Segment EBITDA were $183.5 million, up $32.4 million, or 21.4%, versus the prior year segment EBITDA. Segment EBITDA margins increased 230 basis points to 22.9%.

Performance Materials

Fourth quarter 2019 sales in the Performance Materials segment were $128.2 million, up $15.7 million, or 14%, versus the fourth quarter 2018. Segment EBITDA were $58.7 million, up $15.8 million, or 36.8%, versus the prior year segment EBITDA. Segment EBITDA margin increased 770 basis points to 45.8%.

“ The Performance Materials segment’s exceptional growth was fueled by automakers’ continued implementation of China 6 gasoline vapor emission control standards,” said Wilson. “ Segment sales in China were up 270%.”

Wilson said the segment is continuing to see strong growth in sales of its patented ‘honeycomb’ scrubber products used by automotive customers to meet U.S. and Canadian regulatory standards.

Segment EBITDA increased due primarily to strong volume growth, favorable price and mix, and excellent plant throughput, but were partly offset by increased legal expenses associated with protecting intellectual property.

For the full year 2019, segment sales were $490.6 million, up $90.2 million, or 22.5%, versus 2018. Segment EBITDA were $213.4 million, up $44.0 million, or 26%, versus the prior year. Segment EBITDA margins increased 120 basis points to 43.5%. This performance was delivered despite weak global auto demand, particularly in China, and significantly higher legal costs, up $10 million for the year.

Outlook

Ingevity announced its fiscal year 2020 guidance to sales between $1.30 billion and $1.35 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $400 million and $420 million. Free cash flow will be between $200 million and $220 million.

“ Our guidance reflects little to no improvement in the global macroeconomic environment, yet assumes limited impacts from the coronavirus in China, which remains unknown,” said Wilson.

“ That said, we expect our Performance Materials segment to deliver double-digit revenue growth and accretion in adjusted EBITDA margins,” he said. Moreover, Wilson also noted that the recent initial determination made by an administrative law judge for the U.S. International Trade Commission denying Ingevity’s request to ban MAHLE’s importation of patent-infringing activated carbon has no impact on the outlook for the company’s Performance Materials segment in 2020. Wilson said that the company will discuss its overarching strategy to build on its leading position in gasoline vapor emissions control applications on the conference call scheduled for later this morning.

For the Performance Chemicals segment, the company expects revenues to be flat to down slightly. Engineered polymers will deliver solid growth due to new product and innovation projects in the pipeline and pavement technologies will see continued solid growth driven by adoption of our Evotherm® warm mix technology and global expansion. This growth will likely be offset by continued pressure in industrial specialties and oilfield applications. “ We anticipate that Performance Chemicals segment adjusted EBITDA margins will be flat to down modestly for the year,” said Wilson.

“ Overall, despite challenging global macroeconomic conditions, we will deliver strong results in 2020,” said Wilson. “ Earnings growth and accreting margins, coupled with lower capital demands, will result in substantially higher free cash flow. Any improvement to the global industrial economy would serve as a welcome tailwind.”

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Ingevity has presented certain financial measures which have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP are included in the financial schedules accompanying this news release, under the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA as projected for 2020 is not provided. Ingevity does not forecast net income as it cannot, without unreasonable effort, estimate or predict with certainty various components of net income. These components, net of tax, include further restructuring and other income (charges), net; additional acquisition and other related costs in connection with the acquisition of Perstorp Holding AB’s Capa caprolactone business; additional pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (income) charges; and revisions due to future guidance and assessment of U.S. tax reform. Additionally, discrete tax items could drive variability in our projected effective tax rate. All of these components could significantly impact such financial measures. Further, in the future, other items with similar characteristics to those currently included in adjusted EBITDA, that have a similar impact on comparability of periods, and which are not known at this time, may exist and impact adjusted EBITDA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements generally include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “will,” “expects,” “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” “forecast,” “prospect,” “potential” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, expected financial positions, results of operations and cash flows; financing plans; business strategies and expectations; operating plans; synergies and the potential benefits of the acquisition of Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals business and the acquisition of Perstorp Holding AB’s Capa caprolactone business (the “acquisitions”); capital and other expenditures; competitive positions; growth opportunities for existing products; benefits from new technology and cost-reduction initiatives, plans and objectives; markets for securities and expected future repurchases of shares, including statements about the manner, amount and timing of repurchases. Like other businesses, Ingevity is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from its expectations or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect, include, without limitation, risks that the expected benefits from the acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized in the expected time period; the risk that the acquired businesses will not be integrated successfully; significant transaction costs; unknown or understated liabilities; general economic and financial conditions; international sales and operations; currency exchange rates and currency devaluation; compliance with U.S. and foreign regulations; competition from infringing intellectual property activity; attracting and retaining key personnel; the impact of Brexit; conditions in the automotive market or adoption of alternative technologies; worldwide air quality standards; a decrease in government infrastructure spending; declining volumes and downward pricing in the printing inks market; the limited supply of crude tall oil (“CTO”); lack of access to sufficient CTO; access to and pricing of raw materials; competition from producers of alternative products and new technologies, and new or emerging competitors; a prolonged period of low energy prices; the provision of services by third parties at several facilities; natural disasters, such as hurricanes, winter or tropical storms, earthquakes, floods, fires; other unanticipated problems such as labor difficulties including renewal of collective bargaining agreements, equipment failure or unscheduled maintenance and repair; protection of intellectual property and proprietary information; information technology security breaches and other disruptions; government policies and regulations, including, but not limited to, those affecting the environment, climate change, tax policies, tariffs and the chemicals industry; and lawsuits arising out of environmental damage or personal injuries associated with chemical or other manufacturing processes. These and other important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements that may have been made in this document are and will be more particularly described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our other periodic filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Ingevity’s projections and forward-looking statements, which speak only as the date thereof. Ingevity undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revision to the projections and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this announcement.

INGEVITY CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, In millions, except per share data 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 303.4 $ 278.6 $ 1,292.9 $ 1,133.6 Cost of sales 192.4 181.0 810.9 716.8 Gross profit 111.0 97.6 482.0 416.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 40.8 35.9 163.1 132.4 Research and technical expenses 4.7 5.2 19.7 21.5 Restructuring and other (income) charges, net (0.2 ) 0.1 1.8 (0.5 ) Acquisition-related costs 2.0 6.5 26.9 10.8 Other (income) expense, net (2.0 ) (1.7 ) (4.3 ) 1.0 Interest expense, net 10.6 8.0 46.9 29.8 Income (loss) before income taxes 55.1 43.6 227.9 221.8 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 10.8 1.5 44.2 40.0 Net income (loss) 44.3 42.1 183.7 181.8 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — 12.7 Net income (loss) attributable to Ingevity stockholders $ 44.3 $ 42.1 $ 183.7 $ 169.1 Per share data Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Ingevity stockholders $ 1.06 $ 1.01 $ 4.39 $ 4.02 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Ingevity stockholders $ 1.05 $ 0.99 $ 4.35 $ 3.97 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 41.8 41.9 41.8 42.0 Diluted 42.2 42.5 42.2 42.6

INGEVITY CORPORATION Segment Operating Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, In millions 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales Performance Materials $ 128.2 $ 112.5 $ 490.6 $ 400.4 Automotive Technologies product line 120.8 103.4 454.9 362.0 Process Purification product line 7.4 9.1 35.7 38.4 Performance Chemicals $ 175.2 $ 166.1 $ 802.3 $ 733.2 Oilfield Technologies product line 24.9 30.2 111.4 114.2 Pavement Technologies product line 30.4 26.3 183.3 178.5 Industrial Specialties product line 88.7 109.6 385.5 440.5 Engineered Polymers product line(1) 31.2 — 122.1 — Total net sales $ 303.4 $ 278.6 $ 1,292.9 $ 1,133.6 Segment EBITDA (2) Performance Materials $ 58.7 $ 42.9 $ 213.4 $ 169.4 Performance Chemicals 32.4 30.4 183.5 151.1 Total segment EBITDA (2) $ 91.1 $ 73.3 $ 396.9 $ 320.5 Interest expense, net (10.6 ) (8.0 ) (46.9 ) (29.8 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (10.8 ) (1.5 ) (44.2 ) (40.0 ) Depreciation and amortization – Performance Materials (6.6 ) (5.5 ) (24.2 ) (22.2 ) Depreciation and amortization – Performance Chemicals (17.0 ) (9.4 ) (60.8 ) (34.8 ) Pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment charges (income) — (0.2 ) — (0.2 ) Restructuring and other income (charges), net (3) 0.2 (0.1 ) (1.8 ) 0.5 Acquisition and other-related costs (4) (2.0 ) (6.5 ) (35.3 ) (12.2 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — (12.7 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the Ingevity stockholders $ 44.3 $ 42.1 $ 183.7 $ 169.1 _________________ (1) Engineered Polymers product line was acquired on February 13, 2019. (2) Segment EBITDA is the primary measure used by our chief operating decision maker to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources among our operating segments. Segment EBITDA is defined as segment revenue less segment operating expenses (segment operating expenses consist of costs of sales, selling, general and administrative expenses, other (income) expense, net, excluding depreciation and amortization). We have excluded the following items from segment EBITDA: interest expense associated with corporate debt facilities, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring and other (income) charges, acquisition and other related costs, pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (income) charge. (3) The restructuring activity relates to Performance Chemicals for all periods presented. (4) Costs incurred to complete and integrate the GP Pine Chemical business and Perstorp Capa business into our Performance Chemicals segment are expensed as incurred on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. The following table summarizes the costs incurred associated with these combined activities. Three Months Ended December, 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31, In millions 2019 2018 2019 2018 Legal and professional service fees $ 2.0 $ 2.6 $ 14.2 $ 6.9 Loss on hedging purchase price — 3.9 12.7 3.9 Acquisition-related costs $ 2.0 $ 6.5 $ 26.9 $ 10.8 Inventory fair value step-up amortization (1) — — 8.4 1.4 Acquisition and other-related costs $ 2.0 $ 6.5 $ 35.3 $ 12.2 _________________ (1) Included within “Cost of sales” on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

INGEVITY CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, In millions 2019 2018 Assets (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 56.5 $ 77.5 Accounts receivable, net 150.0 118.9 Inventories, net 212.5 191.4 Prepaid and other current assets 44.2 34.9 Current assets 463.2 422.7 Property, plant and equipment, net 664.7 523.8 Goodwill 439.0 130.7 Other intangibles, net 396.2 125.6 Restricted investment 72.6 71.2 Other assets 108.7 41.2 Total Assets 2,144.4 1,315.2 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 99.1 $ 92.9 Accrued expenses 33.3 36.7 Other current liabilities 83.1 53.7 Current liabilities 215.5 183.3 Long-term debt including finance lease obligations 1,228.4 741.2 Deferred income taxes 103.0 36.9 Other liabilities 66.7 15.1 Total Liabilities 1,613.6 976.5 Equity 530.8 338.7 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,144.4 $ 1,315.2

INGEVITY CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, In millions 2019 2018 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 183.7 $ 181.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 85.0 57.0 Other non-cash items 40.2 32.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net (33.2 ) (19.1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 275.7 252.0 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities: Capital expenditures (114.8 ) (93.9 ) Payments for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired (537.9 ) (315.5 ) Other investing activities, net (5.6 ) (5.0 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (658.3 ) (414.4 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities: Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 369.2 153.7 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13.4 ) (8.7 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 0.2 (1.4 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (13.2 ) (10.1 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 77.8 87.9 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 64.6 $ 77.8 (1) Includes restricted cash of $8.1 million, $0.3 million, and zero and cash and cash equivalents of $56.5 million, $77.5 million, and $87.9 million for the periods ended December 31, 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively. Restricted cash is included within “Prepaid and other current assets” within the consolidated balance sheets. Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest $ 48.0 $ 26.0 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 14.9 $ 34.8 Purchases of property, plant and equipment in accounts payable $ 7.6 $ 8.9

INGEVITY CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) (Non-GAAP) Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, In millions, except per share data (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 44.3 $ 42.1 $ 183.7 $ 181.8 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — 12.7 Net income (loss) attributable to Ingevity stockholders (GAAP) 44.3 42.1 183.7 169.1 Restructuring and other (income) charges, net (0.2 ) 0.1 1.8 (0.5 ) Acquisition and other-related costs 2.0 6.5 35.3 12.2 Pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment charges (income) — 0.2 — 0.2 Tax effect on items above (0.4 ) (1.7 ) (6.8 ) (3.0 ) Certain discrete tax provision (benefit) 1 0.8 (1.9 ) (5.9 ) (2.8 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 46.5 $ 45.3 $ 208.1 $ 175.2 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (GAAP) $ 1.05 $ 0.99 $ 4.35 $ 3.97 Restructuring and other (income) charges, net (0.01 ) — 0.04 (0.01 ) Acquisition and other related costs 0.05 0.15 0.84 0.28 Pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment charges (income) — 0.01 — 0.01 Tax effect on items above (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.16 ) (0.07 ) Certain discrete tax provision (benefit) 0.02 (0.04 ) (0.14 ) (0.07 ) Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.10 $ 1.07 $ 4.93 $ 4.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding – Diluted 42.2 42.5 42.2 42.6 _______________ (1) Represents certain discrete tax items such as excess tax benefits on stock compensation and in 2018 impacts of changes associated with U.S. Tax Reform. Management believes excluding these discrete tax items assists investors, potential investors, securities analysts, and others in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to continuing operating results thereby providing useful supplemental information about operational performance.

INGEVITY CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, In millions, except percentages (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 44.3 $ 42.1 $ 183.7 $ 181.8 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 10.8 1.5 44.2 40.0 Interest expense, net 10.6 8.0 46.9 29.8 Depreciation and amortization 23.6 14.9 85.0 57.0 Restructuring and other (income) charges, net (0.2 ) 0.1 1.8 (0.5 ) Acquisition and other-related costs 2.0 6.5 35.3 12.2 Pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment charges (income) — 0.2 — 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 91.1 $ 73.3 $ 396.9 $ 320.5 Net sales $ 303.4 $ 278.6 $ 1,292.9 $ 1,133.6 Net income (loss) margin 14.6 % 15.1 % 14.2 % 16.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.0 % 26.3 % 30.7 % 28.3 %

INGEVITY CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Calculation of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, In millions (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 85.5 85.6 275.7 252.0 Less: Capital expenditures 35.0 37.3 114.8 93.9 Free Cash Flow $ 50.5 $ 48.3 $ 160.9 $ 158.1