Mexico Pacific Limited Names Douglas Shanda as President and Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Mexico Pacific Limited (MPL), a Pacific Coast LNG project based in Mexico, announced today that its Board of Directors has named Douglas Shanda as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

“We are delighted to welcome Doug to the MPL team,” said Page Maxson, Chairman of MPL. “Doug brings extensive LNG project development, construction and operations experience from senior leadership positions at some of the most prestigious North and South American LNG companies. His depth of experience and proven leadership capabilities will further accelerate MPL’s trajectory through FID into the construction and commencement of operations.”

“MPL is on track to become the leading Pacific Coast provider of North American LNG,” said Mr. Shanda. “With major permitting completed for 12 mtpa, the project offers substantial cost advantages, as it benefits from existing pipeline access to abundant and low cost natural gas supply and lower shipping costs to South America and Asia due to its West Coast location. I look forward to working in Houston with the talented MPL team as we prepare to take FID and commence construction.”

“Doug’s excellent track record and world-class LNG expertise is invaluable and will serve us well as we finalize our off-take discussions and FEED award, positioning us for FID,” said Mr. Mark McComiskey, partner at AVAIO Capital.

Mr. Shanda has been professionally involved in the LNG, power, chemical, petrochemical and refining industries for more than 25 years. Most recently, Mr. Shanda served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Cheniere Energy, the largest LNG producer in North America. He successfully managed the LNG development from concept to operations, and was responsible for the overall management of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Terminal in Louisiana and Corpus Christi Liquefaction Terminal in Texas and the pipeline assets, which included production, marine, maintenance, technical services, EHS, security and administration. Prior to joining Cheniere, he served as the Senior Project Engineer, Technical Manager and Plant Manager for the PERU LNG liquefaction plant in Melchorita, Peru. Mr. Shanda has a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University.

MPL is a North American Pacific coast LNG project with substantial cost and logistical advantages achieved by connecting the prolific Permian gas basin in the United States to Asian markets. MPL’s facility will be constructed by a world-class EPC contractor using proven equipment supplied by Baker Hughes. MPL will build its 12 mtpa facility on a 1,100-acre site it owns in Puerto Libertad in Sonora, Mexico, roughly 125 miles south of the Arizona border. MPL is backed by AVAIO Capital. More information can be found at www.mexicopacificlimited.com.

AVAIO Capital is a build-to-core infrastructure investment firm led by professionals from investment, development, engineering, construction, and operating backgrounds. In aggregate, the team has completed more than $4 billion of equity transactions and over $50 billion of infrastructure development and construction projects across the water, transportation, digital and energy sectors. AVAIO’s makes equity investments in the creation and redevelopment of infrastructure assets throughout North America and Europe. More information can be found at www.avaiocapital.com.

