Murphy USA: Up as JPM upgrades on fair valuation













** Retail gas station operator's shares up 1.6% at $103.71, as JP Morgan upgrades to "neutral" from "underweight"; raises PT to $102 from $100

** Says shares are now trading at a fair multiple after five weeks of significant underperformance, and at a discount to peer Casey's General Stores

** Brokerage adds shares should stabilize now given fair valuation, particularly as focus shifts to what should be a relatively strong Q1 on widening fuel margins, driven by crude/gasoline price declines

** MUSA has faced tough competition in recent years, and the company has implemented an effective plan to counter the headwinds – brokerage

** Current avg. rating on stock is "hold"; median PT is $119.50 – Refinitiv IBES

** Stock has gained 41.6% in the past one year

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)