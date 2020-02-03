Oil Search extends losses on collapse of PNG LNG expansion plans













** Oil Search drops 2.7%, extending losses into a second session, after Papua New Guinea's govt walked away from talks with Exxon Mobil Corp on a key gas project

** Shares touch A$6.540; closed 7.2% lower on Monday

** The govt blamed the U.S. oil major for failing to budge on financial terms for the P'nyang field; one of two agreements needed by Exxon and its partners to go ahead with a $13 bln plan to double LNG exports from PNG

** Oil Search is one of Exxon's partners in the PNG LNG project, along with Santos

** The lack of positive momentum for an FID around the PNG expansion is concerning – Wood Mackenzie research director Angus Rodger

** Oil Search will now focus attention on the Total SA-led Papua LNG project – the other key project to double LNG exports that was sealed last year

** Also weighing was oil prices hitting 13-month lows overnight; energy index peers down 1.2%

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan)