Oil Search extends losses on collapse of PNG LNG expansion plans

** Oil Search drops 2.7%, extending losses into a second session, after Papua New Guinea's govt walked away from talks with Exxon Mobil Corp on a key gas project ** Shares touch A$6.540; closed 7.2% lower on Monday ** The govt blamed the U.S. oil major for failing to budge on financial terms for the P'nyang field; one of two agreements needed by Exxon and its partners to go ahead with a $13 bln plan to double LNG exports from PNG ** Oil Search is one of Exxon's partners in the PNG LNG project, along with Santos ** The lack of positive momentum for an FID around the PNG expansion is concerning – Wood Mackenzie research director Angus Rodger ** Oil Search will now focus attention on the Total SA-led Papua LNG project – the other key project to double LNG exports that was sealed last year ** Also weighing was oil prices hitting 13-month lows overnight; energy index peers down 1.2% (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan)