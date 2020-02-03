Street View: Chevron’s Permian business likely to go cash flow positive in 2020













** Chevron Corp swung to a large fourth-quarter loss on weaker oil and gas prices and $10.4 bln in charges as it stepped up efforts to cull unprofitable assets, the company said on Friday.

** Its production in the Permian Basin, the top shale field in the U.S., jumped 36% from the year-ago quarter.

THE PERMIAN PILLAR OF GROWTH

** Scotiabank ("sector outperform," PT: $134) says results and outlook were weak, but there were few bright spots including continued Permian momentum and CVX's commitment to maintain attractive cash-return business model

** Cowen and Company (PT: $127) rates CVX "outperform", given its outlook for consistent free-cash-flow (FCF) growth through 2024 that would fund dividend growth and share repurchases

** Brokerage sees the combination of co's advantaged Permian shale footprint and long-cycle projects supporting steady FCF growth at flat oil prices through 2024

** Credit Suisse ("outperform," PT: $128) remains confident that Permian business would flip to FCF positive this year

** Says CVX's quarterly dividend and commitment to sustain pace of share repurchases in 2020 and beyond signals confidence in its lower capital intensity and higher FCF business

** RBC ("sector perform," PT: $130) says the growth options outside of Permian is weaker than counterparts

** Evercore ("outperform," PT: $140) says FY 2020 production growth outlook is primarily supported by growth in the Permian

** Jefferies ("buy," PT: $143) says "Permian results continue to impress, capital discipline remains in place and the balance sheet is pristine"

(Reporting By Geetha Panchaksharam)