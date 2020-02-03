Street View: Exxon Mobil’s chemical business weakness to continue into 2020

** Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday posted a 5.2% drop in Q4 profit on weaknesses in chemicals and refining and flat oil and gas output, with asset sales helping to stem the decline ** At least six brokerages have cut PT CASH DEFICIT TO CONTINUE NEAR TERM ** Credit Suisse ("neutral", PT: $65) expects XOM to generate large free cash flow deficits in next few years, which will remain a headwind to stock with execution risks ** Cowen and Company ("market perform", PT: $70) says co's cash deficit to continue near term ** "We see earnings falling q/q with the company previously guiding to relatively consistent maintenance in downstream and chems Q4 to Q1 while prices and margins could decline in all segments" – Cowen ** RBC ("sector perform", PT: $70) says co's chemicals business to remain weak in 2020 and brokerage does not expect significant recovery ** JP Morgan ("neutral", PT: $72) says XOM will see uncertainty in near term as co looks to improve execution in its chemicals business and asset sales to bridge cash flow gap present until 2022 ** "Reality remains that XOM's earnings power continues to look lower than consensus expectations for at least 2020" – JPM ** Goldman Sachs ("sell", PT: $59) says margin weakness at XOM's chemicals segment to continue into 2020 ** GS does not see co organically funding dividends until 2025, adding that XOM needs asset sales in order to fund dividend (Reporting by Jasmine I S in Bengaluru)