U.S. Henry Hub natgas prices for January fall to lowest since 1999













U.S. spot natural gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana dropped in January to their lowest for that month since 1999 as mild weather and near-record production allowed utilities to leave lots of gas in storage.

Next-day prices averaged $2.02 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in January. That compares with an average of $3.07 in January 2019 and a five-year average (2015-2019) for the month of $3.09. In January 1999, prices averaged $1.80.

Next-day gas prices for all of 2019 averaged $2.57 per mmBtu, down 18% from an average of $3.15 in 2018, which was the most for a year since 2014. The five-year average is $2.77.

The weather was mild so far this winter, with average daily temperatures in January about 5 degrees Fahrenheit higher than normal.

Production in the Lower 48 U.S. states, meanwhile, averaged 94.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in January. That was up 8% from January 2019's average of 87.8 bcfd but fell short of the monthly all-time high of 95.7 bcfd in December, according to Refinitiv, a data provider.

One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to supply about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

Utilities used that extra gas to cut the storage deficit from as much as 33% below normal in March 2019 to almost 8% over normal during the week of Jan. 24.

For a list of daily U.S. spot gas cash prices, including Henry Hub, see .

Prices are in $ per million British thermal units and are derived from brokerage firm SNL data:

JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC YEAR

AVERAGE 2020 2.02 2019 3.07 2.70 2.93 2.65 2.64 2.40 2.36 2.22 2.57 2.33 2.63 2.22 2.57 2018 3.88 2.67 2.70 2.79 2.80 2.97 2.83 2.96 3.00 3.27 4.13 3.97 3.15 2017 3.26 2.82 2.87 3.08 3.12 2.94 2.96 2.88 2.96 2.87 2.99 2.76 2.99 2016 2.27 1.96 1.70 1.90 1.92 2.57 2.79 2.79 2.97 2.95 2.50 3.58 2.51 2015 2.97 2.85 2.80 2.58 2.84 2.77 2.83 2.77 2.65 2.32 2.08 1.92 2.63 2014 4.59 5.94 4.93 4.27 4.55 4.57 4.01 3.88 3.92 3.77 4.10 3.43 4.39 2013 3.34 3.32 3.66 4.07 4.12 3.98 3.68 3.44 3.60 3.61 3.57 4.04 3.73 2012 2.70 2.56 2.27 2.06 2.43 2.46 2.84 2.93 2.73 3.18 3.55 3.49 2.75 2011 4.37 4.22 3.86 4.24 4.35 4.46 4.42 4.22 3.88 3.67 3.35 3.17 4.00 2010 5.78 5.31 4.56 3.99 4.21 4.51 4.68 4.54 3.88 3.64 3.54 4.24 4.39 2009 5.64 4.53 4.03 3.56 3.62 3.68 3.62 3.27 2.88 3.99 4.00 5.04 3.95 2008 7.68 8.37 9.19 9.81 11.35 12.30 11.84 8.72 7.99 7.07 6.60 6.29 8.86 2007 6.22 7.64 7.33 7.61 7.56 7.48 6.51 6.19 5.85 6.61 7.24 7.14 6.98 2006 9.93 8.12 6.98 7.19 6.70 6.03 5.95 7.25 5.83 5.13 7.33 7.36 6.74 2005 6.14 6.22 6.67 7.24 6.60 7.04 7.38 8.65 11.51 14.09 11.96 12.26 8.81 2004 6.16 5.55 5.30 5.56 6.17 6.41 6.16 5.74 5.15 6.30 6.76 7.08 5.90 2003 5.18 6.58 7.30 5.16 5.55 5.92 5.13 4.86 4.78 4.62 4.51 5.54 5.49 2002 2.45 2.20 2.76 3.42 3.49 3.33 3.12 3.03 3.41 4.00 4.10 4.47 3.37 2001 9.17 5.81 5.14 5.28 4.43 3.73 3.14 3.04 2.25 2.15 2.67 2.40 3.96 2000 2.38 2.64 2.72 2.95 3.30 4.33 4.18 4.13 4.91 5.18 5.13 7.74 4.31 1999 1.80 1.79 1.73 2.03 2.30 2.29 2.29 2.72 2.69 2.68 2.65 2.28 2.27 1998 2.18 2.13 2.25 2.44 2.21 2.10 2.28 1.91 1.86 1.98 2.09 1.90 2.09 1997 3.83 2.53 1.85 1.93 2.23 2.27 2.19 2.36 2.72 3.13 3.13 2.42 2.50 1996 3.14 4.06 3.05 2.37 2.21 2.42 2.60 2.15 1.80 2.12 2.97 3.89 2.76 1995 1.61 1.46 1.50 1.59 1.65 1.66 1.47 1.50 1.63 1.73 1.92 2.42 1.69 1994 2.32 2.73 2.25 2.04 2.00 1.89 1.99 1.72 1.51 1.45 1.62 1.70 1.92 1993 2.00 1.71 2.01 2.27 2.33 2.04 2.03 2.24 2.29 2.03 2.21 2.21 2.12 1992 1.46 1.14 1.25 1.44 1.55 1.65 1.64 1.93 2.01 2.56 2.31 2.28 1.77 1991 1.68 1.36 1.34 1.33 1.32 1.25 1.17 1.26 1.47 1.69 1.84 1.90 1.49 1990 2.43 1.92 1.55 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.43 1.37 1.45 1.62 2.12 2.23 1.70 1989 — 1.70 1.50 1.53 1.66 1.69 1.66 1.59 1.52 1.60 1.89 2.22 N/A

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)