U.S. natgas futures little changed on forecasts for moderating weather













U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Monday as forecasts confirming higher heating demand next week were offset by expectations the weather will moderate through mid February.

Front-month gas futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange remained unchanged at $1.842 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:12 a.m. EST. That keeps the contract within a few cents of Friday's low of $1.812, which was the contract's lowest since March 2016.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, futures have collapsed 36%. Record production and mild weather have enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making shortages and winter price spikes less likely.

Lack of worry about supplies caused speculators last week to boost short positions on the NYMEX by the most since October 2018 to an all-time high. But an increase in speculative longs on the NYMEX to their highest since April helped trim net shorts on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchange for the first time in four weeks, according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data going back to 2010.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states will remain near- to warmer-than-normal through Feb. 18. That is warmer than Friday's outlook, which called for cold from Feb. 11-15. So far, this winter has been mild with average daily temperatures 3 degrees Fahrenheit higher than normal in December, 5 degrees in January and 9 so far in February.

Refinitiv projected average demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 117.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 122.3 bcfd next week. That, however, is lower than Refinitiv's estimates on Friday of 117.6 bcfd for this week and 126.9 bcfd for next week due to lower heating demand forecasts.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 9.3 bcfd on Sunday, the same as Saturday, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an average of 9.3 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.

Gas output in the Lower 48 states, meanwhile, edged up to 94.4 bcfd on Sunday from 94.1 bcfd on Saturday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 94.1 bcfd last week and an all-time high of 96.8 bcfd on Nov. 30.

In the spot market, next-day gas prices at the Waha hub in the Permian in West Texas fell to 6.8 cents per mmBtu on mild weather, moderate demand and the trapping of some gas in the basin as pipes used to transport gas out of the region become filled. That is its lowest level since August when some daily prices were negative.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Jan. Jan. 24 Jan. 31 average

31(Forecast) (Actual) Jan. 31 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -122 -201 -228 -143

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 30-Year

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 389 398 404 421 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 4 8 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 394 402 412 424

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.0 94.2 94.3 88.1 76.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 7.6 7.5 8.0 8.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.9 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 102.1 102.0 101.8 98.0 85.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.9 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.3 5.3 4.8 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 9.2 9.3 9.4 2.7 1.7 U.S. Commercial 15.2 14.6 16.0 15.2 15.5 U.S. Residential 24.8 24.0 26.7 25.5 26.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.3 29.1 29.7 26.0 23.9 U.S. Industrial 24.7 24.4 24.9 24.0 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.6 2.8 2.6 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 102.6 99.6 104.8 98.1 96.8 Total U.S. Demand 120.3 117.0 122.3 108.5 104.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.91 1.94 Transco Z6 New York 1.75 1.89 PG&E Citygate 2.60 2.61 Dominion South 1.51 1.45 Chicago Citygate 1.68 1.77 Algonquin Citygate 1.87 1.78 SoCal Citygate 3.21 3.29 Waha Hub 0.07 0.19

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 24.75 25.25 PJM West 18.50 23.25 Ercot North 16.75 20.25 Mid C 24.30 17.25 Palo Verde 20.25 18.75 SP-15 29.75 28.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)