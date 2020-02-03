U.S. oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen down 93,000 bpd -IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 734,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Feb. 7, decreasing available refining capacity by 93,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 567,000 bpd in the week ending Feb. 14.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Feb. 3 Jan. 31 Jan. 29

02/14/2020 567 567 —

02/07/2020 734 734 705

01/31/2020 641 641 578

01/24/2020 1,083 1,083 1,083

01/17/2020 546 546 546 Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)