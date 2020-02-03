U.S. stocks weekly: Contagion













** S&P 500 falls 2nd straight week, dives 2.1% as virus outbreak fans growth worries

** After the SPX's run up into its Jan peak, the fever has started to subside , and recent lows have given way in both the futures and the index

** Indeed, chart damage is becoming more pervasive , and the Nasdaq doesn't yet appear out of the woods

** Nearly every sector stumbles: Energy plunges, while just consumer discretionary and utilities gain ground. Tech hits all-time high vs financials as growth outperforms value

** Energy plummets 5.6%. Sector suffers worst January ever , as weak results from likes of Exxon and Chevron , and coronavirus outbreak weigh on crude prices

** Communication Services sinks 3%. Facebook tumbles on revenue growth warning, surging costs

** Industrials slump 2.9%. Airlines descend after top carriers Fri cancel all flights to China . Though GE rises 6% as Q4 profit beats expectations, boosted by aviation business

** Tech sags 2.2%. Chipmakers fall amid disappointing forecasts from Advanced Micro Devices and Xilinx . Chip index retreats 7%

Even Apple sets record high after upbeat forecast, Wall Street PT hikes, but ultimately finishes week in the red

** Financials slip 1.4%. Banks hit by falling Treasury yields as coronavirus spurs economic growth concerns

** Consumer discretionary inches up 0.1%. Amazon.com surges 8%, surpasses $1 trln market value as one-day shipping pays dividends . Though travel stocks, casino operators hit again as China epidemic fears mount

** Meanwhile, for the market, is the Wuhan coronavirus SARS all over again? . Individual investor bulls and bears make a quick switch , while the IPO market defies virus fears

** SPX sector performance YTD through Fri:

(Reporting by Lance Tupper and Terence Gabriel)