Vertex Resource Group Ltd. Announces Cancellation of Shares Held in Escrow

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ – (TSXV:VTX) – Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (“Vertex” or the “Company”) announces the cancellation of 2,160,009 Class A common shares effective January 31, 2020. The shares were held in escrow and were to be released if certain conditions pursuant to the June 2017 acquisition of an engineered chemical solutions company were met by December 31, 2019. Those conditions were not met resulting in the cancellation of the shares without issuance of any consideration by Vertex.

ABOUT VERTEX

Since 1962, Vertex has been a leading North American provider of environmental services. Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Vertex employs a staff of approximately 650 employees and lease operators that provide services to help clients achieve their development goals. From initial site selection, consultation and regulatory approval, through construction, operation and maintenance, to conclusion and environmental cleanup, Vertex provides a wide array of services to customers operating in industries such as upstream and midstream oil and gas, utilities, telecommunication, forestry, agriculture and government.

Vertex principally operates in western Canada and in select locations in the United States.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Vertex Resource Group Ltd.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/03/c4001.html