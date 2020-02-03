What to Watch in the Day Ahead – Tuesday, February 4













(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT)

Walt Disney Co is expected to post higher revenue in the first quarter, boosted by the launch of its streaming platform Disney+ and a new Star Wars-themed park. Investors will watch out for any commentary on its content spend for the streaming platform.

Ford Motor Co is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results and offer its forecast for 2020, as well as discuss any impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

On the U.S. economic calendar, factory orders are expected to have risen 1.2% in December following a 0.7% drop in the previous month. (1000/1500) Durable goods data for December is also due. (1000/1500)

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, the Mexican fast casual chain, is expected to report a rise in comparable sales in the fourth quarter, as it attracted diners with its new Carne Asada steak option, delivery promotions and online order pickup at restaurants. The chain has offered vegan options that come with rice, beans and grilled vegetables but is yet to get on board the fast-growing plant-based meat trend. Investors will watch out for any comments on the company's push to add plant-based meat options.

Centene Corp is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results. This is the first earnings report from the U.S. health insurer after completing its $15.27 billion buyout of smaller rival WellCare Health Plans. Investors will focus on the company's 2020 profit outlook and any comments on the impact of repeal of the industry-wide health insurance in 2021.

ConocoPhillips is expected to post a fall in fourth-quarter profit as the largest U.S. independent crude producer, like its peers, bears the brunt of lower commodity prices. Investors will be looking out for the company's plan to battle slowing shale growth along with any updates on further asset sales.

Ralph Lauren Corp is expected to report a rise in third-quarter profit boosted by overseas revenue growth, especially in China. However, investors will likely focus on any comments the high-end apparel maker makes on how the outbreak of a new coronavirus is affecting its business in the world's most populous country.

Snap Inc is expected to report a rise in fourth-quarter revenue, driven by better ad sales. Also, Match Group Inc is expected to post a higher revenue in the fourth-quarter as it adds more subscribers on its dating app Tinder.

Prudential Financial Inc will report its 2019 fourth quarter results as investors await word on how interest rates are affecting key businesses such as annuity sales and pension risk transfer. Investors are also looking for insights about how Prudential's Chile business is performing, given the civil unrest in the country.

Brazil's IPC-Fipe Inflation Index data for January is expected to be released. Consumer prices in Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous city, rose 0.94% in December. (0300/0800) The country's industrial output data for December is on the tap. (0700/1200) Mexico's Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index data is also on the calendar. (1030/1530)

Canada's Federal Court of Appeal is scheduled to rule on whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government adequately consulted and accommodated indigenous people before approving, for a second time, the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline.

LIVECHAT – AUTHOR CHAT Daniel Beunza, Cass Business School professor and LSE research associate, joins us to discuss his book “Taking the Floor: Models, Morals, and Management in a Wall Street Trading Room.” (0800/1300) To join the conversation, click here

(Compiled by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)