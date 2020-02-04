AC Power Awarded 3 Projects in New Jersey Community Solar Pilot Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On December 20, 2019 AC Power was awarded three of the 45 projects selected to participate in year one of the New Jersey Community Solar Pilot Program. AC Power’s projects will provide 5.84 MW of community solar to customers in the PSE&G service territory, generating enough energy to power approximately 1,200 New Jersey homes. Community solar projects provide residents an opportunity to reduce their electricity costs while using clean, renewable energy. The sites include a 1 MW project on a portion of the closed Kin-Buc, Inc Landfill in Edison; a 2.64 MW project on a former sand and gravel pit in Deptford; and a 2.2 MW project on the closed Hoeganese Landfill in Cinnaminson. In addition, a 3.15 MW project developed by AC Power was selected.

Approved by the Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU), the three-year program will accept over 225 MW of community solar projects to help New Jersey reach its goal of generating 100% clean energy by 2050. The first year of the pilot program allocated a capped capacity of 75 MW. NJBPU reserved 40% of that capacity for projects in which 51% of the clean energy generated serve low- and moderate- income (LMI) subscribers. A total of 252 applications equating 560 MW of capacity were received. Exceeding requirements, 100% of the 45 renewable energy projects selected by NJBPU will serve LMI households. In a further show of the state’s commitment to just and sustainable development, the projects selected are sited on landfills, brownfields, rooftops, or parking lots.

Founded in 2016, AC Power has grown rapidly in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, maintaining its vision of redeveloping undervalued land such as landfills and brownfields to provide renewable energy to local communities. AC Power’s President and Founder, Annika Colston, says, “We commend the New Jersey BPU’s commitment to meeting New Jersey’s renewable energy goals while upholding environmental and social justice through the program. We are grateful our projects were selected in the highly competitive bid process and are excited to develop landfill projects to provide renewable energy options to LMI residents.” AC Power plans to complete the selected projects by the end of 2020, while applying for additional approval of projects during the second and third year of the program.

SOURCE AC Power