AMSOIL Introduces Additional V-Twin Oil Change Kits to Fulfill Rider Requests

SUPERIOR, Wis., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — AMSOIL has introduced three new V-Twin Oil Change Kits to include options recommended for newer Harley-Davidson* motorcycles with the Milwaukee-Eight* engine. In addition, kits now offer the choice of either a chrome or black AMSOIL Motorcycle Oil Filter. Each kit combines everything needed to perform an AMSOIL oil change in one convenient package.

Kits designated with product codes HDCK and HDBK are recommended for most 1999-2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycles. They contain…

(4) quarts of AMSOIL 20W-50 Synthetic V-Twin Motorcycle Oil

(1) AMSOIL Motorcycle Oil Filter (kit HDCK contains a chrome filter; kit HDBK contains a black filter)

(1) Drain-plug O-ring

Kits designated with product codes HDMC and HDMB are recommended for most 2017-present Harley-Davidson motorcycles. They contain…

(5) quarts of AMSOIL 20W-50 Synthetic V-Twin Motorcycle Oil

(1) AMSOIL Motorcycle Oil Filter (kit HDMC contains a chrome filter; kit HDMB contains a black filter)

(1) Drain-plug O-ring

AMSOIL Synthetic V-Twin Motorcycle Oil provides excellent protection for powerful, hot-running V-twin motorcycles.

Resists viscosity breakdown 6X better than Harley-Davidson SYN3® for improved protection against compensator and transmission gear wear¹

Provides excellent wet-clutch compatibility

Fights wear and extreme heat

Delivers superior rust and corrosion protection

Resists oxidation and deposits

Convenient kit options

To view specific product recommendations, consult the AMSOIL Motorcycle Product Guide at http://www.amsoil.com/lookup/motorcycle.

*All trademarked names are the property of their respective owners and may be registered marks in some countries. No affiliation or endorsement claim, express or implied, is made by their use. ¹ Based on testing of AMSOIL 20W-50 Synthetic V-Twin Motorcycle Oil purchased on 3/19/19 and Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle SYN3 purchased on 3/19/19 in the CEC L45-KRL, ASTM D445 test.

AMSOIL formulates advanced synthetic lubricants and performance products for those who demand the best. For more information or to order, contact your nearest AMSOIL Dealer or visit http://www.amsoil.com. AMSOIL INC., 925 Tower Ave. Superior, WI 54880.

News Contact:

Parnell Thill

Sr. Marketing Manager

715-392-7101

pthill@amsoil.com

SOURCE AMSOIL INC.