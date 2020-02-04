BOE Report

Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2020 First Quarter; Reaffirms Fiscal 2020 Guidance

DALLAS–()–Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today reported consolidated results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2019.

First Quarter Highlights

  • Earnings per diluted share of $1.47
  • Consolidated net income of $178.7 million
  • Capital expenditures were $529.2 million, an increase of 27 percent
  • Approximately 86 percent of capital spending related to system safety and reliability investments

Outlook

  • Earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $4.58 to $4.73 per diluted share for fiscal 2020.
  • Capital expenditures is expected to be in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion in fiscal 2020.
  • The company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.575 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2020 is $2.30, which represents a 9.5% increase over fiscal 2019.

“Our first quarter results reflect the continued dedication of our employees to execute our strategy of investing in safety and reliability,” said Kevin Akers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atmos Energy Corporation. “We remain on track to deliver annual earnings per share growth between 6% and 8% for fiscal 2020.”

Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Consolidated operating income increased $16.3 million to $252.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $236.5 million in the prior year, which primarily reflects positive rate outcomes and customer growth in our distribution business, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance, depreciation and property tax expenses.

Distribution operating income increased $10.9 million to $180.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with $169.4 million in the prior year. The increase reflects a net $27.0 million increase in rates, primarily in our Mid-Tex, Mississippi, Louisiana and West Texas divisions. In addition, customer growth increased $4.0 million, primarily in our Mid-Tex division. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in consumption of $1.4 million, primarily in our Mid-Tex division, an $8.6 million increase in operation and maintenance expense due primarily to pipeline and maintenance activities and higher employee costs, as well as a $9.2 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses associated with increased capital investments.

Pipeline and storage operating income increased $5.5 million to $72.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with $67.0 million in the prior year. This increase is primarily attributable to a $13.7 million increase in revenue from our GRIP filing approved in fiscal 2019, partially offset by a $5.1 million increase in operation and maintenance expense primarily due to well integrity costs and a $2.6 million increase in depreciation expense due to increased capital investments.

Capital expenditures increased $112.8 million to $529.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with $416.4 million in the prior year, due to continued spending for infrastructure replacements and enhancements.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the company generated operating cash flow of $172.4 million, a $7.8 million increase compared with the three months ended December 31, 2018. The year-over-year increase is primarily attributable to working capital changes, particularly in our distribution segment resulting from the timing of payments for natural gas purchases and deferred gas cost recoveries.

Our equity capitalization ratio at December 31, 2019 was 58.6%, compared with 59.0% at September 30, 2019. The decrease primarily reflects the effects of long-term debt issuances in October 2019.

Conference Call to be Webcast February 5, 2020

Atmos Energy will host a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The domestic telephone number is 877-407-3088 and the international telephone number is 201-389-0927. Kevin Akers, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chris Forsythe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the conference call. The conference call will be webcast live on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. A playback of the call will be available on the website later that day.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements made in good faith by the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release or in any of the company’s other documents or oral presentations, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “objective,” “plan,” “projection,” “seek,” “strategy” or similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this news release, including the risks and uncertainties relating to regulatory trends and decisions, the company’s ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets and the other factors discussed in the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors include the risks and uncertainties discussed in Item 1A of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although the company believes these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will approximate actual experience or that the expectations derived from them will be realized. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation’s largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

This news release should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited financial information.

 

Atmos Energy Corporation

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Statements of Income

 

Three Months Ended December 31

(000s except per share)

 

2019

 

2018

Operating revenues

 

 

 

 

Distribution segment

 

$

828,504

 

 

$

838,835

 

Pipeline and storage segment

 

148,176

 

 

134,470

 

Intersegment eliminations

 

(101,117

)

 

(95,523

)

 

 

875,563

 

 

877,782

 

Purchased gas cost

 

 

 

 

Distribution segment

 

397,558

 

 

437,732

 

Pipeline and storage segment

 

99

 

 

(358

)

Intersegment eliminations

 

(100,789

)

 

(95,209

)

 

 

296,868

 

 

342,165

 

Operation and maintenance expense

 

152,245

 

 

138,600

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

105,062

 

 

96,065

 

Taxes, other than income

 

68,607

 

 

64,488

 

Operating income

 

252,781

 

 

236,464

 

Other non-operating income (expense)

 

4,887

 

 

(7,723

)

Interest charges

 

27,229

 

 

27,849

 

Income before income taxes

 

230,439

 

 

200,892

 

Income tax expense

 

51,766

 

 

43,246

 

Net income

 

$

178,673

 

 

$

157,646

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per share

 

$

1.47

 

 

$

1.38

 

Diluted net income per share

 

$

1.47

 

 

$

1.38

 

Cash dividends per share

 

$

0.575

 

 

$

0.525

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

121,113

 

 

113,800

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

121,359

 

 

113,832

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31

Summary Net Income by Segment (000s)

 

2019

 

2018

Distribution

 

$

129,757

 

 

$

114,385

 

Pipeline and storage

 

48,916

 

 

43,261

 

Net income

 

$

178,673

 

 

$

157,646

 

 

Atmos Energy Corporation

Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited)

 

Condensed Balance Sheets

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

(000s)

 

2019

 

2019

Net property, plant and equipment

 

$

12,250,423

 

 

$

11,787,669

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

189,272

 

 

24,550

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

435,616

 

 

230,571

 

Gas stored underground

 

115,259

 

 

130,138

 

Other current assets

 

71,982

 

 

72,772

 

Total current assets

 

812,129

 

 

458,031

 

Goodwill

 

730,706

 

 

730,706

 

Deferred charges and other assets

 

594,867

 

 

391,213

 

 

 

$

14,388,125

 

 

$

13,367,619

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

$

6,127,775

 

 

$

5,750,223

 

Long-term debt

 

4,324,285

 

 

3,529,452

 

Total capitalization

 

10,452,060

 

 

9,279,675

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

308,113

 

 

265,024

 

Other current liabilities

 

537,009

 

 

479,501

 

Short-term debt

 

 

 

464,915

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

50

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

845,172

 

 

1,209,440

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1,352,333

 

 

1,300,015

 

Regulatory excess deferred taxes

 

699,375

 

 

705,101

 

Deferred credits and other liabilities

 

1,039,185

 

 

873,388

 

 

 

$

14,388,125

 

 

$

13,367,619

 

 

Atmos Energy Corporation

Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited)

 

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

 

Three Months Ended December 31

(000s)

 

2019

 

2018

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

178,673

 

 

$

157,646

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

105,062

 

 

96,065

 

Deferred income taxes

 

46,726

 

 

40,339

 

Other

 

(616

)

 

6,231

 

Changes in assets and liabilities

 

(157,400

)

 

(135,597

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

172,445

 

 

164,684

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(529,186

)

 

(416,404

)

Debt and equity securities activities, net

 

(1,602

)

 

(963

)

Other, net

 

2,553

 

 

2,074

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(528,235

)

 

(415,293

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

Net decrease in short-term debt

 

(464,915

)

 

(575,780

)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of premium/discount

 

799,450

 

 

596,994

 

Net proceeds from equity offering

 

259,005

 

 

494,734

 

Issuance of common stock through stock purchase and employee retirement plans

 

4,267

 

 

4,241

 

Cash dividends paid

 

(69,557

)

 

(58,722

)

Debt issuance costs

 

(7,738

)

 

(6,432

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

520,512

 

 

455,035

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

164,722

 

 

204,426

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

24,550

 

 

13,771

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

189,272

 

 

$

218,197

 

 
 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31

Statistics

 

2019

 

2018

Consolidated distribution throughput (MMcf as metered)

 

139,558

 

 

142,746

 

Consolidated pipeline and storage transportation volumes (MMcf)

 

156,529

 

 

170,527

 

Distribution meters in service

 

3,307,663

 

 

3,272,020

 

Distribution average cost of gas

 

$

4.01

 

 

$

4.30

 

 

