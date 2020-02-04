AWC Frac Valve Rebrands with Launch of New Flagship Large-Bore API 6A Frac Valve













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AWC Frac Valves, Inc. kicks off 2020 by rebranding to AWC Frac Technology as they release the latest model of their flagship large-bore, high-pressure API 6A gate valve products and expand their focus into innovative new products for the entire frac stack.

AWC’s new SELect Valve is just one new product in a series of innovative new technologies being released by AWC in 2020. This innovation initiative has prompted the company to rebrand from “AWC Frac Valves” to “AWC Frac Technology” to better reflect the new focus on new frac stack IP engineering research and development.

Joe DeGeare, CEO, confirms, “AWC Frac Valves is a well-established name in large bore gate valves. Now we’re expanding our offerings with innovative new products and service lines that help operators and service companies lower costs and operate more efficiently. We’re calling this new initiative, FracLAB, and will use it to steer our focus towards creating small innovations that have a big impact on your bottom line.”

AWC is driven to deliver the fastest response time to their customers’ demands – and with the rollout of their new aftermarket program, Frac360°, they are furthering their commitment to do so. AWC has plans to launch Frac360° in 2020, so stay tuned for additional information.

To learn more, please visit www. awcfracvalves.com or contact your local AWC Frac Technology performance advisor.