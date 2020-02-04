Blue Box™ Acquires Filtration Services Group (FSG)

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Blue Box™, the pioneer in building optimization and carbon reduction through its “Innovating Air” platform has announced today they have concluded the acquisition of Filtration Services Group (FSG).

FSG is one of the leading filtration process firms delivering high quality filtration services ranging from air filter products, site testing, to comprehensive onsite maintenance programs. The company has decades of experience working in several industries, including automotive, petrochemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, paint and coatings, home framework, auto aftermarket, chemical, military, hospital, contractors, and gas turbine.

Blue Box’s cutting edge BioEnzyme technologies have made the company a staple for clean, sustainable air for companies and people worldwide. With its acquisition of FSG, Blue Box will be combining its expertise in building optimization to include high quality air filtration so to deliver new innovations and solutions to reduce a buildings carbon footprint and filter waste stream.

“We are very excited by this opportunity to welcome the FSG team into the Blue Box family. This further solidifies our promise to Innovate Air and to improve the efficiency and profitability of industrial air processing, and the positive impact this has on our planet, the environment and its people.” – said Jim Metropoulos, Blue Box founder and CEO.

Blue Box is one of the fastest growing new companies in the United States whose objective is to “Innovate Air” as a whole new approach to global energy efficiency, carbon reduction and human health. The company’s core technology is its patented enzyme treatment process for disinfecting and optimizing commercial HVAC systems, greatly improving its energy efficiency and indoor air quality.

Blue Box is now widely used within many of the leading healthcare, hospitality, commercial RE, schools, universities, and industrial manufacturing facilities within the United States and is now expanding its operations to include Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, and the U.A.E. The company’s headquarters are in Dallas, Texas, with current operations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Tucson, Houston, San Antonio, New Orleans, Knoxville, Nashville, Miami, Virginia Beach, and New York City.

FSG Provides complete total filtration programs that can be customized to meet specific needs through all these industries. FSG provides filtration products for all six disciplines of filtration (Best of Class), providing the right filter for each individual process. FSG originated in 1972 and has grown successfully year after year. We currently have offices and warehouses in these locations: Waterford, Michigan, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Nashville, Tennessee, and Kansas City, Missouri.

