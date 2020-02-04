BP gains 4%, best blue-chip performer on dividend boost













(Updates)

** Shares in oil major BP climb nearly 4% after co raises dividend payout

** BP shares are the biggest boost to the UK blue-chip index in early trade

** Co increases div by 2.4% to 10.5 cents/share and tops market expectations for Q4 profit

** Stock breaks 4-day losing streak to be on course for best day since Sept. 2019

** BP performance contrasts with those of rivals Shell , Exxon Mobil and Chevron , all of which posted weak results this month

** Shell had also said it was slowing pace of its buyback plans

** BP's upbeat results lifted shares in Shell by 1.3% by 0815 GMT

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru)