BP gains 4%, best blue-chip performer on dividend boost

(Updates) ** Shares in oil major BP climb nearly 4% after co raises dividend payout ** BP shares are the biggest boost to the UK blue-chip index in early trade ** Co increases div by 2.4% to 10.5 cents/share and tops market expectations for Q4 profit ** Stock breaks 4-day losing streak to be on course for best day since Sept. 2019 ** BP performance contrasts with those of rivals Shell , Exxon Mobil and Chevron , all of which posted weak results this month ** Shell had also said it was slowing pace of its buyback plans ** BP's upbeat results lifted shares in Shell by 1.3% by 0815 GMT (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru)