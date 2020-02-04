Cabot Oil & Gas: Rises after co hikes Q4 estimates for natural gas output

** Shares of oil and gas producer rise as much as 4.2% to $14.76 after co raises Q4 natural gas output estimates ** Cabot expects Q4 natural gas production to be about 2,457 million cubic feet equivalent (Mmcfe) per day, up from previous guidance of between 2,375 and 2,425 Mmcfe per day ** COG it expects to reduce its drilling and completion activity in 2020, in the face of depressed natural gas prices ** Credit Suisse cuts PT to $17 from $19, says co is officially shifting to maintenance mode in 2020, as expected ** Company also to spend about $575 mln in 2020, lower than its 2019 capital budget of between $800 and $820 mln ** Current avg. rating on stock is "buy"; median PT is $19 ** Cabot is expected to report Q4 results on Feb. 20 ** COG shares slipped 22% in 2019 (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)