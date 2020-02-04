Cabot Oil & Gas: Rises after co hikes Q4 estimates for natural gas output













** Shares of oil and gas producer rise as much as 4.2% to $14.76 after co raises Q4 natural gas output estimates

** Cabot expects Q4 natural gas production to be about 2,457 million cubic feet equivalent (Mmcfe) per day, up from previous guidance of between 2,375 and 2,425 Mmcfe per day

** COG it expects to reduce its drilling and completion activity in 2020, in the face of depressed natural gas prices

** Credit Suisse cuts PT to $17 from $19, says co is officially shifting to maintenance mode in 2020, as expected

** Company also to spend about $575 mln in 2020, lower than its 2019 capital budget of between $800 and $820 mln

** Current avg. rating on stock is "buy"; median PT is $19

** Cabot is expected to report Q4 results on Feb. 20

** COG shares slipped 22% in 2019

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)