ClimeCo Renewable Energy Credits Now Green-e® Energy Certified

New product offers ClimeCo’s customers a certified clean energy option

BOYERTOWN, Pa., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ClimeCo announced today that their “ClimeCo Renewable Energy Credits” clean energy program is now certified by Green-e® Energy, North America’s leading independent certification program for renewable energy. ClimeCo is a project developer, advisor, wholesaler of environmental commodity products, and one of the largest developers of carbon offset projects in the country. ClimeCo Renewable Energy Credits are sourced from a mix of renewable energy resources.

“ClimeCo always evolves to conform to clients’ needs. We are thrilled to offer a voluntary and compliance-based energy acquisition solution,” says Andy Kruger, Senior Director, Environmental Markets at ClimeCo. “Green-e® certified energy provides a wonderful method for our clients to find and purchase clean energy with an extra measure of confidence”.

Purchasing ClimeCo Renewable Energy Credits allows customers to receive the benefits of clean energy generation while helping encourage the use and development of sustainable energy facilities throughout North America.

As a provider of Green-e® Energy certified renewable energy, ClimeCo abides by the Green-e® Energy Code of Conduct and meets strict disclosure and truth-in-advertising requirements. All participants in Green-e® Energy undergo an annual third-party audit and review of marketing materials to ensure customers receive the correct quantity and type of renewable energy, and accuracy in advertising.

“We are excited to welcome ClimeCo to Green-e® Energy,” said Jennifer Martin, Executive Director of CRS, which runs the Green-e® program. “Through this new product, ClimeCo is providing customers a proven, certified option to reduce the environmental impact of their electricity use while supporting the development of generation that displaces fossil fuels on the grid.”

Green-e® Energy is the leading renewable energy certification and verification program in North America. Administered by CRS, the program provides independent, third-party certification to ensure that certified renewable energy meets strict environmental and consumer-protection standards. In 2018 Green-e® Energy certified over 62 million megawatt-hours in retail transactions to over 1.24 million retail purchasers of Green-e® certified renewable energy—including over 61,000 businesses. This was enough to power over half of U.S. households for a month.

For information, call ClimeCo at 484-415-0501 or visit www.climeco.com. To learn more about Green-e® certified products and programs available in North America, visit www.green-e.org.

SOURCE ClimeCo