Columbus McKinnon Blueprint for Growth Strategy Drove Margin Expansion, Earnings Growth and Strong Cash Generation in Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020

Third Quarter Highlights (compared with prior-year period)

Blueprint for Growth strategy delivers strong operating results overcoming weaker industrial environment

Gross margin expanded 20 basis points to 34.0%; Achieved 11 th consecutive quarter of year-over-year expansion

consecutive quarter of year-over-year expansion Diluted earnings per share was $0.63; adjusted diluted earnings per share increased $0.03 to $0.64

Cash from operations increased 24% to $32.4 million for the quarter and was up 31% year-to-date to $70.3 million

Richard Fleming, Chairman and Interim CEO of Columbus McKinnon, commented, “ The successful execution of our Blueprint for Growth strategy continues to deliver solid financial results. The Company demonstrated strengthened earnings power and cash generation during a weaker industrial environment. In fact, the 80/20 Process contributed approximately $5.7 million in operating income in the quarter and EBTIDA margin expanded by 100 basis points to 15.2%, even as revenue declined. This was our 12th consecutive quarter of EBTIDA margin expansion, keeping us on course to achieve our 19% EBTIDA margin goal in fiscal 2022. We also generated over $30 million in free cash flow in the quarter.”

The implementation of our business operating system E-PAS™ (“Earnings Power Acceleration System”) provides the tools needed during tougher markets to compete effectively and operate efficiently. We completed the closure of the facility in China ahead of schedule and are on track for the second facility closure in Ohio to be completed in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Importantly, we continue to make focused investments in innovation and expand our engineering capabilities.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Sales

($ in millions) Q3 FY 20 Q3 FY 19 Change % Change Net sales $ 199.4 $ 217.4 $ (18.1 ) (8.3 )% U.S. sales $ 108.4 $ 116.0 $ (7.6 ) (6.6 )% % of total 54 % 53 % Non-U.S. sales $ 91.0 $ 101.4 $ (10.4 ) (10.3 )% % of total 46 % 47 %

Of the $18.1 million decline in revenue, $9.0 million, or 50%, was related to divestitures from the prior-year period. Foreign currency translation also had a $1.7 million, or 0.8%, negative impact on sales. Sales in the U.S. were down $7.6 million, of which $4.9 million was related to divestitures in the prior-year period. Sales outside the U.S., adjusted for foreign currency translation, were down $8.7 million, of which $4.1 million was related to divestitures in the prior-year period. Improved pricing was offset by volume declines in all regions, except the Asia Pacific market, which had the benefit of a rail project in the period.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Operating Results

($ in millions) Q3 FY 20 Q3 FY 19 Change % Change Gross profit $ 67.9 $ 73.4 $ (5.5 ) (7.5 )% Gross margin 34.0 % 33.8 % 20 bps Income from operations $ 20.9 $ 6.6 $ 14.2 214.3 % Operating margin 10.5 % 3.1 % 740 bps Net income $ 15.3 $ (0.8 ) $ 16.0 NM Diluted EPS $ 0.63 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.66 NM Adjusted EBITDA * $ 30.4 $ 30.8 $ (0.4 ) (1.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.2 % 14.2 % 100 bps

*A non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization. Please see the attached tables for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss).

Strategic pricing and other benefits from the 80/20 Process helped to offset headwinds, including lower volume and related under absorption of factory fixed costs, as well as higher medical costs. This contributed to the 20 basis point improvement in gross margin. For more information on changes in gross profit, please see the table on page 8 of this release. Adjusted income from operations was $23.1 million, up $0.2 million, or 1.1%, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating margin expanded 110 basis points from the impact of the 80/20 Process. (See the reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to adjusted income from operations on page 11 of this release.)

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.2% for the quarter, an expansion of 100 basis points over the prior-year period. (See the reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA on page 13 of this release.)

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook

As has been well noted, macroeconomic conditions for industrial companies have slowed. While the Company’s third quarter orders and backlog were indicative of these conditions, the Company believes the Blueprint for Growth strategy is effective in all economic environments. Columbus McKinnon expects that the benefits from its Blueprint for Growth strategy can continue to offset headwinds, fund investments for growth, and drive margin and earnings expansion. The Company expects revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 to be approximately $196 million to $201 million, down about 5% to 7% compared with revenue of approximately $210 million in the prior-year period (excluding divestitures and adjusted for foreign currency translation at current rates).

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Change Net sales $ 199,355 $ 217,415 (8.3 )% Cost of products sold 131,483 144,010 (8.7 )% Gross profit 67,872 73,405 (7.5 )% Gross profit margin 34.0 % 33.8 % Selling expenses 23,169 23,858 (2.9 )% % of net sales 11.6 % 11.0 % General and administrative expenses 17,960 20,379 (11.9 )% % of net sales 9.0 % 9.4 % Research and development expenses 2,628 3,271 (19.7 )% % of net sales 1.3 % 1.5 % Net loss on sales of businesses, including impairment — 15,550 NM Amortization of intangibles 3,229 3,701 (12.8 )% Income from operations 20,886 6,646 214.3 % Operating margin 10.5 % 3.1 % Interest and debt expense 3,423 4,330 (20.9 )% Investment (income) loss (408 ) 82 NM Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 188 (25 ) NM Other (income) expense, net 199 (70 ) NM Income before income tax expense 17,484 2,329 650.7 % Income tax expense 2,234 3,111 (28.2 )% Net income (loss) $ 15,250 $ (782 ) NM Average basic shares outstanding 23,679 23,348 1.4 % Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.64 $ (0.03 ) NM Average diluted shares outstanding 24,031 23,348 2.9 % Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.63 $ (0.03 ) NM Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.05

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) Nine Months Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Change Net sales $ 619,676 $ 659,549 (6.0 )% Cost of products sold 402,699 430,597 (6.5 )% Gross profit 216,977 228,952 (5.2 )% Gross profit margin 35.0 % 34.7 % Selling expenses 68,801 73,940 (7.0 )% % of net sales 11.1 % 11.2 % General and administrative expenses 56,713 61,893 (8.4 )% % of net sales 9.2 % 9.4 % Research and development expenses 8,419 10,137 (16.9 )% % of net sales 1.4 % 1.5 % Net loss on sales of businesses, including impairment 176 26,650 (99.3 )% Amortization of intangibles 9,708 11,358 (14.5 )% Income from operations 73,160 44,974 62.7 % Operating margin 11.8 % 6.8 % Interest and debt expense 11,034 13,185 (16.3 )% Investment (income) loss (939 ) (297 ) 216.2 % Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (518 ) 206 NM Other (income) expense, net 618 (417 ) NM Income before income tax expense 62,965 32,297 95.0 % Income tax expense 12,537 9,461 32.5 % Net income $ 50,428 $ 22,836 120.8 % Average basic shares outstanding 23,581 23,245 1.4 % Basic income per share $ 2.14 $ 0.98 118.4 % Average diluted shares outstanding 23,925 23,647 1.2 % Diluted income per share $ 2.11 $ 0.97 117.5 % Dividends declared per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.10

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,014 $ 71,093 Trade accounts receivable 125,386 129,157 Inventories 135,449 146,263 Prepaid expenses and other 16,890 16,075 Total current assets 361,739 362,588 Property, plant, and equipment, net 81,117 87,303 Goodwill 322,766 322,816 Other intangibles, net 223,206 232,940 Marketable securities 7,370 7,028 Deferred taxes on income 25,117 27,707 Other assets 58,544 21,189 Total assets $ 1,079,859 $ 1,061,571 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 46,317 $ 46,974 Accrued liabilities 94,205 99,304 Current portion of long-term debt 65,000 65,000 Total current liabilities 205,522 211,278 Term loan and revolving credit facility 186,893 235,320 Other non-current liabilities 203,078 183,814 Total liabilities 595,493 630,412 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 237 234 Additional paid-in capital 284,842 277,518 Retained earnings 284,047 236,459 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (84,760 ) (83,052 ) Total shareholders’ equity 484,366 431,159 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,079,859 $ 1,061,571

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – UNAUDITED (In thousands) Nine Months Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Operating activities: Net income $ 50,428 $ 22,836 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,991 24,763 Deferred income taxes and related valuation allowance 1,247 (2,353 ) Net loss (gain) on sale of real estate, investments, and other (602 ) 109 Stock based compensation 3,510 4,625 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,782 1,992 Net loss on sales of businesses, including impairment 176 26,650 Non-cash lease expense 6,136 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions and divestitures: Trade accounts receivable 3,989 (1,407 ) Inventories 10,870 (13,043 ) Prepaid expenses and other (3,224 ) (103 ) Other assets 726 232 Trade accounts payable (3,013 ) (5,330 ) Accrued liabilities (11,458 ) 3,558 Non-current liabilities (12,306 ) (8,733 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 70,252 53,796 Investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 4,908 1,238 Purchases of marketable securities (4,961 ) (835 ) Capital expenditures (6,761 ) (7,236 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment and real estate 51 176 Net (payments) proceeds from sales of businesses (214 ) 5,103 Payment of restricted cash to former owner — (294 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (6,977 ) (1,848 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 4,457 3,708 Repayment of debt (50,000 ) (50,051 ) Payment of dividends (4,245 ) (3,484 ) Other (643 ) (1,941 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (50,431 ) (51,768 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 77 (5,416 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 12,921 (5,236 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 71,343 63,565 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 84,264 $ 58,329

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q3 FY 2020 Sales Bridge Quarter Year To Date ($ in millions) $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Fiscal 2019 Sales $ 217.4 $ 659.5 Divestitures (9.0 ) (29.3 ) Fiscal 2019 Sales adjusted for

divestitures $ 208.4 $ 630.2 Volume (10.6 ) (5.2 )% (10.0 ) (1.6 )% Pricing 3.3 1.6 % 10.3 1.6 % Foreign currency translation (1.7 ) (0.8 )% (10.8 ) (1.7 )% Total change adjusted for

divestitures $ (9.0 ) (4.4 )% $ (10.5 ) (1.7 )% Fiscal 2020 Sales $ 199.4 $ 619.7

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q3 FY 2020 Gross Profit Bridge ($ in millions) Quarter Year To Date Fiscal 2019 Gross Profit $ 73.4 $ 229.0 Divestitures (2.0 ) (6.1 ) Fiscal 2019 Gross Profit adjusted for divestitures 71.4 222.9 Pricing, net of material cost inflation 2.8 7.9 Insurance settlement 0.1 0.4 Business realignment costs (0.1 ) — Product liability (0.1 ) (0.3 ) Tariffs 0.1 (1.2 ) Factory closures (0.5 ) (1.3 ) Productivity, net of other cost changes (2.2 ) (1.9 ) Foreign currency translation (0.6 ) (3.7 ) Sales volume and mix (3.0 ) (5.8 ) Total change adjusted for divestitures $ (3.5 ) $ (5.9 ) Fiscal 2020 Gross Profit $ 67.9 $ 217.0

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Additional Data – UNAUDITED December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ($ in millions) Backlog $ 125.3 $ 143.1 $ 159.9 Backlog excluding divestitures $ 125.3 $ 143.1 $ 154.4 Long-term backlog Expected to ship beyond 3 months $ 51.3 $ 53.9 $ 55.1 Long-term backlog as % of total backlog 40.9 % 37.7 % 34.5 % Trade accounts receivable Days sales outstanding 57.2 days 57.0 days 52.3 days Inventory turns per year (based on cost of products sold) 3.9 turns 3.8 turns 3.8 turns Days’ inventory 94.0 days 96.9 days 96.1 days Trade accounts payable Days payables outstanding 32.1 days 33.2 days 25.4 days Working capital as a % of sales (1) 16.5 % 17.2 % 17.9 % Debt to total capitalization percentage 34.2 % 36.9 % 42.8 % Debt, net of cash, to net total capitalization 25.7 % 30.1 % 37.9 %

(1) December 31, 2019 figure excludes Crane Equipment & Service, Inc. (CES) and Stahlhammer Bommern GmbH (STB), each of which were divested on February 28, 2019. September 30, 2019 figure excludes CES, STB, and the Tire Shredder business, which was divested on December 28, 2018. December 31, 2018 figure excludes the Tire Shredder business.

U.S. Shipping Days by Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total FY 20 63 63 61 64 251 FY 19 64 63 60 63 250

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year To Date

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross profit $ 67,872 $ 73,405 $ 216,977 $ 228,952 Add back (deduct): Factory closures 696 200 1,451 200 Business realignment costs 123 — 263 — Insurance settlement (77 ) — (367 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 68,614 $ 73,605 $ 218,324 $ 229,152 Sales $ 199,355 $ 217,415 $ 619,676 $ 659,549 Adjusted gross margin 34.4 % 33.9 % 35.2 % 34.7 %

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year To Date

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income from operations $ 20,886 $ 6,646 $ 73,160 $ 44,974 Add back (deduct): Factory closures 1,592 200 3,089 200 Business realignment costs 662 — 1,075 1,906 Insurance recovery legal costs 66 491 425 1,150 Net loss on sales of businesses, including

impairment — 15,550 176 26,650 Insurance settlement (77 ) — (367 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations $ 23,129 $ 22,887 $ 77,558 $ 74,880 Sales $ 199,355 $ 217,415 $ 619,676 $ 659,549 Adjusted operating margin 11.6 % 10.5 % 12.5 % 11.4 %

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year To Date

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 15,250 $ (782 ) $ 50,428 $ 22,836 Add back (deduct): Factory closures 1,592 200 3,089 200 Business realignment costs 662 — 1,075 1,906 Insurance recovery legal costs 66 491 425 1,150 Net loss on sales of businesses, including

impairment — 15,550 176 26,650 Insurance settlement (77 ) — (367 ) — Normalize tax rate to 22% (1) (2,106 ) (974 ) (2,283 ) (4,224 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 15,387 $ 14,485 $ 52,543 $ 48,518 Average diluted shares outstanding 24,031 23,681 23,925 23,647 Diluted income per share – GAAP $ 0.63 $ (0.03 ) $ 2.11 $ 0.97 Diluted income per share – Non-GAAP $ 0.64 $ 0.61 $ 2.20 $ 2.05

(1) Applies a normalized tax rate of 22% to GAAP pre-tax income and non-GAAP adjustments above, which are each pre-tax.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year To Date

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 15,250 $ (782 ) $ 50,428 $ 22,836 Add back (deduct): Income tax expense 2,234 3,111 12,537 9,461 Interest and debt expense 3,423 4,330 11,034 13,185 Investment (income) loss (408 ) 82 (939 ) (297 ) Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 188 (25 ) (518 ) 206 Other (income) expense, net 199 (70 ) 618 (417 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 7,244 7,901 21,991 24,763 Factory closures 1,592 200 3,089 200 Business realignment costs 662 — 1,075 1,906 Insurance recovery legal costs 66 491 425 1,150 Net loss on sales of businesses, including

impairment — 15,550 176 26,650 Insurance settlement (77 ) — (367 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 30,373 $ 30,788 $ 99,549 $ 99,643 Sales $ 199,355 $ 217,415 $ 619,676 $ 659,549 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.2 % 14.2 % 16.1 % 15.1 %

