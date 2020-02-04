ConocoPhillips: Slips as Q4 profit misses on fall in price realizations, output













** Shares of U.S. oil and gas producer down 1.6% at $58.22 in morning trade

** Company posts Q4 adjusted profit of $831 mln, lower than $1.31 bln a year earlier

** COP earned 76 cents per share, below analysts' est. of 80 cents – Refinitiv IBES data

** Q4 net income fell 61.5%, partly hit by impairment charges of $386 mln related to COP's pending sale of oil and gas properties in Colorado ** Company revised down its 2020 production forecast to 1.230 mln barrels to 1.270 mln barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) on the impact of a third-party pipeline outage at the Kebabangan field in Malaysia

** Analysts on average were expecting the company to spend $6.48 bln in 2020, with production at 1.287 million boe/d. ** Q4 total production, excluding Libya, fell by 24,000 boe/d to 1.289 million boe/d; realized price per barrel also fell 11.3% in the qtr

** COP board approves a $10 bln increase in existing share repurchase program to $25 bln

** Current avg. rating on stock is "buy"; median PT is $75

** Stock rose 4.3% in 2019

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)