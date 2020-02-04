Copper stocks rise as China moves to restore market confidence













** Shares of copper stocks rise, tracking red metal prices, after China's central bank moves to offset damage to economic growth and demand from coronavirus in the country

** Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.8% at $5,620 a tonne at 1506 GMT

** Freeport-McMoRan , the world' s largest publicly traded copper producer, rises 4.3%, First Quantum gains 7.6%

** Other miners Southern Copper , Hudbay Minerals , Teck Resources , Lundin Mining up between 4% and 8.4%

** China's central bank said its huge liquidity injections through open market operations this week showed its determination to stabilize financial market expectations and restore market confidence

** Prices of the metal used as a gauge of economic health fell to five-month low of $5,523 on Monday, marking a drop of nearly 13% since Jan. 16

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)