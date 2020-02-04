BOE Report

Cummins Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

COLUMBUS, Ind.–()–Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fourth quarter revenues of $5.6 billion decreased 9 percent from the same quarter in 2018. Lower truck production in North America and weaker demand in global construction, mining, and power generation markets drove the majority of the revenue decrease. Currency negatively impacted revenues by 1 percent primarily due to a stronger US dollar.

Fourth quarter sales in North America declined by 8 percent while international revenues decreased by 10 percent led by declines in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and India.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter were $563 million (10.1 percent of sales), or $682 million (12.2 percent of sales) excluding restructuring, compared to $896 million (14.6 percent of sales) a year ago.

“After a strong start to 2019, demand declined across most geographies and end markets in the second half of the year,” said Tony Satterthwaite, President and Chief Operating Officer. “We moved quickly to align costs with the weaker global outlook, executing a number of actions which we expect to yield annual savings of $250 to $300 million.”

The Company executed several measures to reduce costs and improve future performance in the second half of 2019. These actions included a plan to reduce headcount, which resulted in a charge of $119 million ($90 million after tax) in the fourth quarter.

Net income attributable to Cummins in the fourth quarter was $300 million ($1.97 per diluted share), or $390 million ($2.56 per diluted share) excluding restructuring, compared to $579 million ($3.63 per diluted share) in 2018. In addition to the restructuring costs, fourth quarter net income included charges of $22 million ($0.14 per diluted share) related to the cessation of development and production of certain products in North America and our planned exit of a business in Africa. The tax rate in the fourth quarter was 17.9 percent.

Revenues for the full year were $23.6 billion, 1 percent lower than 2018. Revenues in North America increased 3 percent and international sales declined 6 percent led by lower demand in Europe and India. EBITDA for the year was a record $3.6 billion (15.3 percent of sales), or $3.7 billion (15.8 percent of sales) excluding restructuring. This compares to $3.5 billion or 14.6 percent of sales in 2018.

Net income attributable to Cummins for the full year was $2.3 billion ($14.48 per diluted share), or $2.4 billion ($15.05 per diluted share) excluding restructuring, compared to net income of $2.1 billion ($13.15 per diluted share) in 2018. The tax rate for the full year was 20 percent.

“Despite challenging conditions in many of our largest markets over the last six months, Cummins delivered record profits and operating cash flow in 2019,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger. “The actions we have taken to reduce costs will mitigate a further slowdown in 2020 and position the Company for stronger performance when market demand improves. We will continue investment in new technologies and products in 2020 to generate strong growth and profitability for the company in both the near and long term, which is consistent with how we have managed through prior cycles.”

2020 Outlook:

Based on the current forecast, Cummins projects full year 2020 revenues to be down 8 to 12 percent, and EBITDA to be in the range of 14.2 to 15.2 percent of sales. Revenue declines in 2020 are driven by lower truck production in North America, Europe, China, and India as well as lower projected demand in off-highway markets, including global Power Generation, mining, oil and gas, and construction markets. The midpoint of guidance represents a 25 percent decremental EBITDA margin excluding the impact of the New Power segment.

The company plans to return 75 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Our outlook does not include any potential impact of the company’s review of its emission certification process and compliance with emission standards or additional expenses associated with executing future cost reduction initiatives.

2019 Highlights:

  • The Company returned a record $2.0 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. We repurchased 8.1 million shares, representing 5.2 percent of shares outstanding.
  • Cummins closed on its previously announced acquisition of fuel cell and hydrogen production technologies provider Hydrogenics Corporation.
  • Announced Cummins new environmental sustainability strategy called PLANET 2050 which includes science based goals that meet or exceed the goals in the United Nations Paris agreement on climate change.
  • Cummins was ranked No. 17 in Newsweek magazine’s first rating of America’s Most Responsible Companies, the highest ranked company in the automotive and component category.
  • Launched the Company’s new 2020 X15 Efficiency Series engine which meets 2021 greenhouse gas standards one year early in North America, delivering up to 5 percent better fuel economy than the prior X15 Efficiency Series. The X15 Efficiency Series is paired with a 12-speed Cummins Eaton Joint Venture Automated Manual Transmission and delivers both improved fuel economy and reliability for customers, while lowering greenhouse gas emissions.
  • The first Cummins-powered battery electric bus entered service in Santa Monica, California.

1 Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Fourth quarter 2019 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2018) excluding restructuring charges in 2019:

Engine Segment

  • Sales – $2.3 billion, down 15 percent
  • Segment EBITDA – $277 million, or 12.1 percent of sales, compared to $393 million or 14.6 percent of sales
  • On-highway revenues decreased 13 percent, and off-highway revenues decreased 22 percent primarily due to decreased global demand in truck and constructions markets

Distribution Segment

  • Sales – $2.0 billion, down 1 percent
  • Segment EBITDA – $164 million, or 8.0 percent of sales, compared to $140 million or 6.8 percent of sales
  • Revenues in North America were flat and international sales declined by 1 percent
  • Increased shipments in data center markets for power generation equipment was partially offset by lower demand in oil and gas and construction markets and unfavorable impact of 1 percent from a stronger US dollar

Components Segment

  • Sales – $1.6 billion, down 12 percent
  • Segment EBITDA – $209 million, or 13.4 percent of sales, compared to $278 million or 15.7 percent of sales
  • Revenues in North America decreased by 13 percent, and international sales declined by 11 percent due to weaker global truck demand.

Power Systems Segment

  • Sales – $1.1 billion, down 12 percent
  • Segment EBITDA – $55 million, or 5.2 percent of sales, compared to $123 million, or 10.3 percent of sales
  • The company recorded a $15 million charge related to a planned exit of a business in Africa
  • Power generation revenues decreased by 11 percent while industrial revenues decreased 14 percent

New Power Segment

  • Sales – $18 million
  • Segment EBITDA loss – $50 million

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 61,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.3 billion on sales of $23.6 billion in 2019. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse results of our internal review into our emissions certification process and compliance with emissions standards; a sustained slowdown or significant downturn in our markets; changes in the engine outsourcing practices of significant customers; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emissions standards around the world; product recalls; policy changes in international trade; the United Kingdom’s (U.K.) decision to end its membership in the European Union; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; a slowdown in infrastructure development and/or depressed commodity prices; supply shortages and supplier financial risk, particularly from any of our single-sourced suppliers; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology systems and data security; a major customer experiencing financial distress; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; failure to realize expected results from our investment in Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies joint venture; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; foreign currency exchange rate changes; variability in material and commodity costs; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; aligning our capacity and production with our demand; product liability claims; increasingly stringent environmental laws and regulations; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; the price and availability of energy; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates; labor relations; changes in accounting standards; our sales mix of products; protection and validity of our patent and other intellectual property rights; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release, and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company’s operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.

We believe net income and diluted earnings per share attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding restructuring charges is a useful measure of our operating performance without regard to restructuring charges. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for GAAP and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies.

Webcast information

Cummins management will host a teleconference to discuss these results today at 10 a.m. EST. This teleconference will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Cummins website at www.cummins.com. Participants wishing to view the visuals available with the audio are encouraged to sign-in a few minutes prior to the start of the teleconference.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

(Unaudited) (a)

 

 

 

Three months ended

In millions, except per share amounts

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2018

NET SALES

 

$

5,578

 

 

$

6,126

 

Cost of sales

 

4,265

 

 

4,580

 

GROSS MARGIN

 

1,313

 

 

1,546

 

OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

632

 

 

643

 

Research, development and engineering expenses

 

271

 

 

244

 

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees

 

74

 

 

79

 

Restructuring actions

 

119

 

 

 

Other operating (expense) income, net

 

(11

)

 

(7

)

OPERATING INCOME

 

354

 

 

731

 

Interest income

 

8

 

 

9

 

Interest expense

 

22

 

 

32

 

Other income, net

 

23

 

 

2

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

363

 

 

710

 

Income tax expense

 

65

 

 

100

 

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME

 

298

 

 

610

 

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(2

)

 

31

 

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.

 

$

300

 

 

$

579

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.98

 

 

$

3.65

 

Diluted

 

$

1.97

 

 

$

3.63

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

151.5

 

 

158.7

 

Diluted

 

152.4

 

 

159.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

(Unaudited) (a)

 

 

Years ended December 31,

In millions, except per share amounts

 

2019

 

2018

NET SALES

 

$

23,571

 

 

$

23,771

 

Cost of sales

 

17,591

 

 

18,034

 

GROSS MARGIN

 

5,980

 

 

5,737

 

OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

2,454

 

 

2,437

 

Research, development and engineering expenses

 

1,001

 

 

902

 

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees

 

330

 

 

394

 

Restructuring actions

 

119

 

 

 

Other operating (expense) income, net

 

(36

)

 

(6

)

OPERATING INCOME

 

2,700

 

 

2,786

 

Interest income

 

46

 

 

35

 

Interest expense

 

109

 

 

114

 

Other income, net

 

197

 

 

46

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

2,834

 

 

2,753

 

Income tax expense

 

566

 

 

566

 

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME

 

2,268

 

 

2,187

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

8

 

 

46

 

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.

 

$

2,260

 

 

$

2,141

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

14.54

 

 

$

13.20

 

Diluted

 

$

14.48

 

 

$

13.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

155.4

 

 

162.2

 

Diluted

 

156.1

 

 

162.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (a)

 

 

 

December 31,

In millions, except par value

 

2019

 

2018

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,129

 

 

$

1,303

 

Marketable securities

 

341

 

 

222

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

 

1,470

 

 

1,525

 

Accounts and notes receivable, net

 

3,670

 

 

3,866

 

Inventories

 

3,486

 

 

3,759

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

761

 

 

668

 

Total current assets

 

9,387

 

 

9,818

 

Long-term assets

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

4,245

 

 

4,096

 

Investments and advances related to equity method investees

 

1,237

 

 

1,222

 

Goodwill

 

1,286

 

 

1,126

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

1,003

 

 

909

 

Pension assets

 

1,001

 

 

929

 

Other assets

 

1,578

 

 

962

 

Total assets

 

$

19,737

 

 

$

19,062

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable (principally trade)

 

$

2,534

 

 

$

2,822

 

Loans payable

 

100

 

 

54

 

Commercial paper

 

660

 

 

780

 

Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs

 

560

 

 

679

 

Current portion of accrued product warranty

 

803

 

 

654

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

533

 

 

498

 

Other accrued expenses

 

1,039

 

 

852

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

31

 

 

45

 

Total current liabilities

 

6,260

 

 

6,384

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

1,576

 

 

1,597

 

Pensions and other postretirement benefits

 

591

 

 

532

 

Accrued product warranty

 

645

 

 

740

 

Deferred revenue

 

821

 

 

658

 

Other liabilities

 

1,379

 

 

892

 

Total liabilities

 

$

11,272

 

 

$

10,803

 

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.4 and 222.4 shares issued

 

$

2,346

 

 

$

2,271

 

Retained earnings

 

14,416

 

 

12,917

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 71.7 and 64.4 shares

 

(7,225

)

 

(6,028

)

Common stock held by employee benefits trust, at cost, 0.2 and 0.4 shares

 

(2

)

 

(5

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(2,028

)

 

(1,807

)

Total Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity

 

7,507

 

 

7,348

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

958

 

 

911

 

Total equity

 

$

8,465

 

 

$

8,259

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

19,737

 

 

$

19,062

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) (a)

 

 

 

Years ended December 31,

In millions

 

2019

 

2018

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

$

3,181

 

 

$

2,378

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(700

)

 

(709

)

Investments in internal use software

 

(75

)

 

(75

)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

 

23

 

 

20

 

Investments in and advances to equity investees

 

(20

)

 

(37

)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(237

)

 

(70

)

Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions

 

(495

)

 

(368

)

Investments in marketable securities—liquidations

 

389

 

 

331

 

Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges

 

(44

)

 

(102

)

Other, net

 

9

 

 

36

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(1,150

)

 

(974

)

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Net (payments) borrowings of commercial paper

 

(120

)

 

482

 

Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations

 

(96

)

 

(62

)

Net borrowings under short-term credit agreements

 

53

 

 

1

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

 

(33

)

 

(30

)

Dividend payments on common stock

 

(761

)

 

(718

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

(1,271

)

 

(1,140

)

Other, net

 

133

 

 

67

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(2,095

)

 

(1,400

)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

(110

)

 

(70

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

(174

)

 

(66

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

 

1,303

 

 

1,369

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

 

$

1,129

 

 

$

1,303

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

 

In millions

 

Engine

 

Distribution

 

Components

 

Power Systems

 

New Power

 

Total Segments

 

Intersegment
Eliminations (1)

 

Total

Three months ended December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

External sales

 

$

1,691

 

 

$

2,031

 

 

$

1,198

 

 

$

640

 

 

$

18

 

 

$

5,578

 

 

$

 

 

$

5,578

 

Intersegment sales

 

593

 

 

7

 

 

359

 

 

414

 

 

 

 

1,373

 

 

(1,373

)

 

 

Total sales

 

2,284

 

 

2,038

 

 

1,557

 

 

1,054

 

 

18

 

 

6,951

 

 

(1,373

)

 

5,578

 

Research, development and engineering expenses

 

92

 

 

7

 

 

77

 

 

59

 

 

36

 

 

271

 

 

 

 

271

 

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees

 

48

 

 

17

 

 

10

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

 

74

 

Interest income

 

2

 

 

3

 

 

2

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

8

 

Segment EBITDA (excluding restructuring actions)

 

277

 

 

164

 

 

209

 

 

55

 

 

(50

)

 

655

 

 

27

 

 

682

 

Restructuring actions (2)

 

18

 

 

37

 

 

20

 

 

12

 

 

1

 

 

88

 

 

31

 

 

119

 

Segment EBITDA

 

259

 

 

127

 

 

189

 

 

43

 

 

(51

)

 

567

 

 

(4

)

 

563

 

Depreciation and amortization (3)

 

51

 

 

29

 

 

62

 

 

30

 

 

6

 

 

178

 

 

 

 

178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment EBITDA (excluding restructuring actions) as a percentage of total sales

 

12.1

%

 

8.0

%

 

13.4

%

 

5.2

%

 

NM

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

 

12.2

%

Segment EBITDA as a percentage of total sales

 

11.3

%

 

6.2

%

 

12.1

%

 

4.1

%

 

NM

 

 

8.2

%

 

 

 

10.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended December 31, 2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

External sales

 

$

2,057

 

 

$

2,045

 

 

$

1,319

 

 

$

703

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

6,126

 

 

$

 

 

$

6,126

 

Intersegment sales

 

641

 

 

5

 

 

453

 

 

496

 

 

 

 

1,595

 

 

(1,595

)

 

 

Total sales

 

2,698

 

 

2,050

 

 

1,772

 

 

1,199

 

 

2

 

 

7,721

 

 

(1,595

)

 

6,126

 

Research, development and engineering expenses

 

82

 

 

5

 

 

77

 

 

56

 

 

24

 

 

244

 

 

 

 

244

 

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees

 

49

 

 

13

 

 

12

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

 

79

 

Interest income

 

3

 

 

4

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

9

 

Segment EBITDA

 

393

 

 

140

 

 

278

 

 

123

 

 

(29

)

 

905

 

 

(9

)

 

896

 

Depreciation and amortization (3)

 

48

 

 

28

 

 

48

 

 

28

 

 

2

 

 

154

 

 

 

 

154

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA as a percentage of total sales

 

14.6

%

 

6.8

%

 

15.7

%

 

10.3

%

 

NM

 

 

11.7

%

 

 

 

14.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“NM” – not meaningful information

(1)

Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. The three months ended December 31, 2019, includes a $31 million restructuring charge related to corporate functions. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

(2)

See “RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS” note below for additional information.

(3)

Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as “Interest expense.” A portion of depreciation expense is included in “Research, development and engineering expense.”

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions

 

Engine

 

Distribution

 

Components

 

Power Systems

 

New Power

 

Total Segments

 

Intersegment
Eliminations (1)

 

Total

Year ended December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

External sales

 

$

7,570

 

 

$

8,040

 

 

$

5,253

 

 

$

2,670

 

 

$

38

 

 

$

23,571

 

 

$

 

 

$

23,571

 

Intersegment sales

 

2,486

 

 

31

 

 

1,661

 

 

1,790

 

 

 

 

5,968

 

 

(5,968

)

 

 

Total sales

 

10,056

 

 

8,071

 

 

6,914

 

 

4,460

 

 

38

 

 

29,539

 

 

(5,968

)

 

23,571

 

Research, development and engineering expenses

 

337

 

 

28

 

 

300

 

 

230

 

 

106

 

 

1,001

 

 

 

 

1,001

 

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees

 

200

 

 

52

 

 

40

 

 

38

 

 

 

 

330

 

 

 

 

330

 

Interest income

 

15

 

 

15

 

 

8

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

 

46

 

Segment EBITDA (excluding restructuring actions)

 

1,472

 

 

693

 

 

1,117

 

 

524

 

 

(148

)

 

3,658

 

 

73

 

 

3,731

 

Restructuring actions (2)

 

18

 

 

37

 

 

20

 

 

12

 

 

1

 

 

88

 

 

31

 

 

119

 

Segment EBITDA

 

1,454

 

 

656

 

 

1,097

 

 

512

 

 

(149

)

 

3,570

 

 

42

 

 

3,612

 

Depreciation and amortization (3)

 

202

 

 

115

 

 

222

 

 

118

 

 

12

 

 

669

 

 

 

 

669

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment EBITDA (excluding restructuring actions) as a percentage of total sales

 

14.6

%

 

8.6

%

 

16.2

%

 

11.7

%

 

NM

 

 

12.4

%

 

 

 

15.8

%

Segment EBITDA as a percentage of total sales

 

14.5

%

 

8.1

%

 

15.9

%

 

11.5

%

 

NM

 

 

12.1

%

 

 

 

15.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31, 2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

External sales

 

$

8,002

 

 

$

7,807

 

 

$

5,331

 

 

$

2,625

 

 

$

6

 

 

$

23,771

 

 

$

 

 

$

23,771

 

Intersegment sales

 

2,564

 

 

21

 

 

1,835

 

 

2,001

 

 

1

 

 

6,422

 

 

(6,422

)

 

 

Total sales

 

10,566

 

 

7,828

 

 

7,166

 

 

4,626

 

 

7

 

 

30,193

 

 

(6,422

)

 

23,771

 

Research, development and engineering expenses

 

311

 

 

20

 

 

272

 

 

230

 

 

69

 

 

902

 

 

 

 

902

 

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees

 

238

 

 

46

 

 

54

 

 

56

 

 

 

 

394

 

 

 

 

394

 

Interest income

 

11

 

 

13

 

 

5

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

 

35

 

Segment EBITDA

 

1,446

 

 

563

 

 

1,030

 

 

614

 

 

(90

)

 

3,563

 

 

(87

)

 

3,476

 

Depreciation and amortization (3)

 

190

 

 

109

 

 

185

 

 

119

 

 

6

 

 

609

 

 

 

 

609

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA as a percentage of total sales

 

13.7

%

 

7.2

%

 

14.4

%

 

13.3

%

 

NM

 

 

11.8

%

 

 

 

14.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“NM” – not meaningful information

(1)

Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. The year ended December 31, 2019, includes a $31 million restructuring charge related to corporate functions. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018.

(2)

See “RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS” note below for additional information.

(3)

Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as “Interest expense.” The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was $3 million and $2 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. A portion of depreciation expense is included in “Research, development and engineering expense.”

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

A reconciliation of our segment information to the corresponding amounts in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income is shown in the table below:

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Years ended December 31,

In millions

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

EBITDA excluding restructuring actions

 

$

682

 

 

$

896

 

 

$

3,731

 

 

$

3,476

 

Less: Restructuring actions

 

119

 

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

Total EBITDA

 

563

 

 

896

 

 

3,612

 

 

3,476

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

178

 

 

154

 

 

669

 

 

609

 

Interest expense

 

22

 

 

32

 

 

109

 

 

114

 

Income before income taxes

 

$

363

 

 

$

710

 

 

$

2,834

 

 

$

2,753

 

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA
(Unaudited)

EQUITY, ROYALTY AND INTEREST INCOME FROM INVESTEES

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income for the reporting periods was as follows:

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Years ended December 31,

In millions

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Manufacturing entities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dongfeng Cummins Engine Company, Ltd.

 

$

12

 

 

$

11

 

 

$

52

 

 

$

58

 

Chongqing Cummins Engine Company, Ltd.

 

9

 

 

8

 

 

41

 

 

51

 

Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd.

 

4

 

 

9

 

 

60

 

 

72

 

All other manufacturers

 

12

 

 

29

 

 

88

 

 

129

 

Distribution entities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Komatsu Cummins Chile, Ltda.

 

9

 

 

8

 

 

28

 

 

26

 

All other distributors

 

2

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

Cummins share of net income

 

48

 

 

65

 

 

271

 

 

336

 

Royalty and interest income

 

26

 

 

14

 

 

59

 

 

58

 

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees

 

$

74

 

 

$

79

 

 

$

330

 

 

$

394

 

RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS

In November 2019, we announced our intentions to reduce our global workforce in response to the continued deterioration in our global markets in the second half of 2019, as well as expected reductions in orders in most U.S. and international markets in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we began executing restructuring actions, primarily in the form of voluntary and involuntary employee separation programs. To the extent these programs involve voluntary separations, a liability is generally recorded at the time offers to employees are accepted. To the extent these programs provide separation benefits in accordance with pre-existing agreements or policies, a liability is recorded once the amount is probable and reasonably estimable. We incurred a charge of $119 million ($90 million after-tax) in the fourth quarter of 2019 for these actions which impacted approximately 2,300 employees. The voluntary actions were completed by December 31, 2019 and the majority of the involuntary actions were executed prior to January 31, 2020, with expected completion by March 31, 2020. Due to the inherent uncertainty involved, actual amounts paid for such activities may differ from amounts initially recorded and we may need to revise previous estimates.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective tax rates for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, were 17.9 percent and 20.0 percent, respectively.

The three months ended December 31, 2019, contained $4 million of favorable net discrete tax items, primarily due to withholding taxes and provision to return adjustments. The year ended December 31, 2019, contained $34 million of favorable net discrete tax items, primarily due to withholding taxes and provision to return adjustments.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL MEASURES THAT SUPPLEMENT GAAP
(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures – Earnings before interest, income taxes, noncontrolling interests, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors.

EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Below is a reconciliation of “Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.” to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Years ended December 31,

In millions

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.

 

$

300

 

 

$

579

 

 

$

2,260

 

 

$

2,141

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. as a percentage of net sales

 

5.4

%

 

9.5

%

 

9.6

%

 

9.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(2

)

 

31

 

 

8

 

 

46

 

Consolidated net income

 

298

 

 

610

 

 

2,268

 

 

2,187

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

22

 

 

32

 

 

109

 

 

114

 

Income tax expense

 

65

 

 

100

 

 

566

 

 

566

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

178

 

 

154

 

 

669

 

 

609

 

EBITDA

 

$

563

 

 

$

896

 

 

$

3,612

 

 

$

3,476

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA as a percentage of net sales

 

10.1

%

 

14.6

%

 

15.3

%

 

14.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring actions

 

119

 

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

EBITDA, excluding impact of restructuring actions

 

$

682

 

 

$

896

 

 

$

3,731

 

 

$

3,476

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA, excluding impact of restructuring actions, as a percentage of net sales

 

12.2

%

 

14.6

%

 

15.8

%

 

14.6

%

Net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding restructuring actions

We believe these are useful measures of our operating performance for the periods presented as they illustrate our operating performance without regard to restructuring actions. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for GAAP and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. This should be considered supplemental data. The following table reconciles net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc. to net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding restructuring actions for the following periods:

 

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

 

 

2019

 

2018

In millions, except per share amounts

 

Net Income

 

Diluted
EPS

 

Net Income

 

Diluted
EPS

Net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc.

 

$

300

 

 

$

1.97

 

 

$

579

 

 

$

3.63

 

Restructuring actions, net of tax (1)

 

90

 

 

0.59

 

 

 

 

 

Net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding restructuring actions

 

$

390

 

 

$

2.56

 

 

$

579

 

 

$

3.63

 

 

 

 

 

 

Years ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

2018

In millions, except per share amounts

 

Net Income

 

Diluted
EPS

 

Net Income

 

Diluted
EPS

Net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc.

 

$

2,260

 

 

$

14.48

 

 

$

2,141

 

 

$

13.15

 

Restructuring actions, net of tax (1)

 

90

 

 

0.57

 

 

 

 

 

Net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding restructuring actions

 

$

2,350

 

 

$

15.05

 

 

$

2,141

 

 

$

13.15

 

(1)

In the fourth quarter of 2019, we recorded restructuring actions totaling $119 million ($90 million after-tax). See “RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS” note for additional information.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS UNIT SALES DATA
(Unaudited)

Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Heavy-duty truck

 

$

979

 

 

$

970

 

 

$

851

 

 

$

755

 

 

$

3,555

 

Medium-duty truck and bus

 

721

 

 

739

 

 

645

 

 

602

 

 

2,707

 

Light-duty automotive

 

382

 

 

480

 

 

478

 

 

464

 

 

1,804

 

Off-highway

 

571

 

 

514

 

 

442

 

 

463

 

 

1,990

 

Total sales

 

$

2,653

 

 

$

2,703

 

 

$

2,416

 

 

$

2,284

 

 

$

10,056

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Heavy-duty truck

 

$

815

 

 

$

920

 

 

$

958

 

 

$

959

 

 

$

3,652

 

Medium-duty truck and bus

 

692

 

 

777

 

 

699

 

 

687

 

 

2,855

 

Light-duty automotive

 

402

 

 

444

 

 

517

 

 

456

 

 

1,819

 

Off-highway

 

537

 

 

555

 

 

552

 

 

596

 

 

2,240

 

Total sales

 

$

2,446

 

 

$

2,696

 

 

$

2,726

 

 

$

2,698

 

 

$

10,566

 

Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows:

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Units

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Heavy-duty

 

33,900

 

 

35,000

 

 

28,000

 

 

25,700

 

 

122,600

 

Medium-duty

 

79,000

 

 

76,400

 

 

63,200

 

 

64,800

 

 

283,400

 

Light-duty

 

56,400

 

 

64,100

 

 

62,600

 

 

62,800

 

 

245,900

 

Total units

 

169,300

 

 

175,500

 

 

153,800

 

 

153,300

 

 

651,900

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Units

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Heavy-duty

 

26,600

 

 

32,000

 

 

34,600

 

 

35,300

 

 

128,500

 

Medium-duty

 

74,000

 

 

83,500

 

 

76,000

 

 

77,600

 

 

311,100

 

Light-duty

 

61,900

 

 

68,500

 

 

76,800

 

 

66,200

 

 

273,400

 

Total units

 

162,500

 

 

184,000

 

 

187,400

 

 

179,100

 

 

713,000

 

Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Parts

 

$

844

 

 

$

833

 

 

$

798

 

 

$

815

 

 

$

3,290

 

Power generation

 

403

 

 

427

 

 

467

 

 

487

 

 

1,784

 

Engines

 

391

 

 

395

 

 

363

 

 

369

 

 

1,518

 

Service

 

363

 

 

373

 

 

376

 

 

367

 

 

1,479

 

Total sales

 

$

2,001

 

 

$

2,028

 

 

$

2,004

 

 

$

2,038

 

 

$

8,071

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Parts

 

$

808

 

 

$

817

 

 

$

800

 

 

$

809

 

 

$

3,234

 

Power generation

 

326

 

 

346

 

 

359

 

 

455

 

 

1,486

 

Engines

 

367

 

 

461

 

 

400

 

 

406

 

 

1,634

 

Service

 

352

 

 

370

 

 

372

 

 

380

 

 

1,474

 

Total sales

 

$

1,853

 

 

$

1,994

 

 

$

1,931

 

 

$

2,050

 

 

$

7,828

 

Component Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Components segment by product line were as follows:

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Emission solutions

 

$

854

 

 

$

828

 

 

$

745

 

 

$

695

 

 

$

3,122

 

Turbo technologies

 

335

 

 

319

 

 

279

 

 

285

 

 

1,218

 

Filtration

 

325

 

 

331

 

 

310

 

 

315

 

 

1,281

 

Electronics and fuel systems

 

198

 

 

212

 

 

170

 

 

179

 

 

759

 

Automated transmissions

 

149

 

 

156

 

 

146

 

 

83

 

 

534

 

Total sales

 

$

1,861

 

 

$

1,846

 

 

$

1,650

 

 

$

1,557

 

 

$

6,914

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Emission solutions

 

$

775

 

 

$

841

 

 

$

769

 

 

$

792

 

 

$

3,177

 

Turbo technologies

 

340

 

 

355

 

 

317

 

 

331

 

 

1,343

 

Filtration

 

320

 

 

324

 

 

308

 

 

313

 

 

1,265

 

Electronics and fuel systems

 

201

 

 

226

 

 

210

 

 

201

 

 

838

 

Automated transmissions

 

117

 

 

141

 

 

150

 

 

135

 

 

543

 

Total sales

 

$

1,753

 

 

$

1,887

 

 

$

1,754

 

 

$

1,772

 

 

$

7,166

 

Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Power generation

 

$

567

 

 

$

668

 

 

$

647

 

 

$

636

 

 

$

2,518

 

Industrial

 

420

 

 

432

 

 

392

 

 

332

 

 

1,576

 

Generator technologies

 

90

 

 

103

 

 

87

 

 

86

 

 

366

 

Total sales

 

$

1,077

 

 

$

1,203

 

 

$

1,126

 

 

$

1,054

 

 

$

4,460

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Power generation

 

$

571

 

 

$

666

 

 

$

636

 

 

$

713

 

 

$

2,586

 

Industrial

 

414

 

 

483

 

 

380

 

 

386

 

 

1,663

 

Generator technologies

 

89

 

 

97

 

 

91

 

 

100

 

 

377

 

Total sales

 

$

1,074

 

 

$

1,246

 

 

$

1,107

 

 

$

1,199

 

 

$

4,626

 

High-horsepower unit shipments by engine classification were as follows:

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Units

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Power generation

 

2,100

 

 

2,300

 

 

2,300

 

 

2,400

 

 

9,100

 

Industrial

 

1,600

 

 

1,600

 

 

1,400

 

 

1,400

 

 

6,000

 

Total units

 

3,700

 

 

3,900

 

 

3,700

 

 

3,800

 

 

15,100

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Units

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Power generation

 

2,100

 

 

2,300

 

 

2,400

 

 

2,300

 

 

9,100

 

Industrial

 

1,700

 

 

2,100

 

 

1,900

 

 

1,900

 

 

7,600

 

Total units

 

3,800

 

 

4,400

 

 

4,300

 

 

4,200

 

 

16,700

 

 

