NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ —

Energy Consumption Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023

Summary

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04978354/?utm_source=PRN

Global Energy Consumption industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Sector size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Sector.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global energy consumption Sector. Includes Sector size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of Sector growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights

– The energy consumption sector is defined as the energy consumption by industry, transport, residential, commercial, agricultural, and fishing consumers and markets.

– Volume is defined as consumption of mtoe (million tonnes of oil equivalent) of coal & coal gases (including coal and peat), oil & oil products (including crude oil), natural gas, biofuels and waste (including biofuels and nuclear), and electricity and heat (including hydro, geothermal, solar, electricity, and heat).

– Value is calculated by multiplying total consumption by average electricity prices.

– Any currency conversions calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

– The global energy consumption sector had total revenues of $9,257.5bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% between 2014 and 2018.

– Oil & oil products had the highest volume in the global Energy Consumption sector in 2018, with a total of 3,318.8 million TOE, equivalent to 37% of the sector’s overall volume. In comparison, electricity & heat had a volume of 1,901.9 million TOE in 2018, equating to 21.2% of the sector total.

– There continues to be net growth in consumption across all fuel types, despite huge gains in energy efficiency in more developed economies.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global energy consumption Sector

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global energy consumption Sector

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key energy consumption Sector players’ global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global energy consumption Sector with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to buy

– What was the size of the global energy consumption Sector by value in 2018?

– What will be the size of the global energy consumption Sector in 2023?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global energy consumption Sector?

– How has the Sector performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the global energy consumption Sector?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04978354/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need – instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker