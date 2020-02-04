Energy stocks rise on prospect of bigger OPEC+ supply cuts













** Shares of oil and gas companies rise, tracking crude prices which bounced after falling to their lowest levels in more than a year on Monday

** Oil prices edging up on hopes that more cuts in crude production from OPEC and its allies would offset demand slumps caused by coronavirus outbreak

** S&P 500 energy index up 0.9% – Marathon Petroleum , Cimarex Energy , Schlumberger , EOG Resources and Devon Energy among top pct gainers, up between 3.3% and 4.7%

** Oil major Chevron Corp up 1.1%

** Oilfield services companies Helmerich and Payne , TechnipFMC and ProPetro Holding jump between 2.8% and 5.2%

** Brent and U.S. crude both up 1% at $54.75 and $50.40 respectively

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)