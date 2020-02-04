Glencore: Shares gain as Q4 production signals turnaround













** Shares of global miner Glencore rise 4.4% to 231.3p, on track for their best day in three months

** Glencore maintained its target despite posting a 9% fall in Q4 copper production and 13% decline in cobalt

** The output numbers still met brokerage Credit Suisse's expectations

** In Aug, Glencore posted lower HY copper production, sending shares to a 2-1/2-year low and prompting the miner to halt output at its Mutanda mine

** Stability in Katanga volumes should be a core focus point in highlighting credibility of the turnaround at African copper (operations), the brokerage said

** Katanga's strong performance was also highlighted by cobalt production coming in slightly above forecast – Credit Suisse

** As of 0900 GMT, Glencore dropped ~2% so far this year

(Reporting by Safia Infant in Bengaluru)