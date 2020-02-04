Helmerich and Payne: Rises on Q1 profit, revenue beat













** Shares of oilfield services provider up 3.2% at $42.05 in afternoon trade

** Co reported Q1 profit of 27 cents vs. estimate of 8 cents – IBES data from Refinitiv

** Says Q1 EPS included $0.14 in after-tax gains

** Reports Q1 revenue of $615 mln vs. estimate Of $603.3 mln – Refinitiv IBES data

** Says it is planning to run an average of 196 rigs for the quarter vs. 195 rigs at end of Q1

** Avg. rating on stock is "hold"; median PT is $46

** Shares of HP had fallen 5.2% in 2019

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)