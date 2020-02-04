Here’s Another Reason to Cheer on the Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Vista Energy hits a homerun with its Go Big Red natural gas plan that aims to put money back in its customers’ pockets.

Sure to be a fan favorite, customers who sign up or re-enroll on the Vista Energy Go Big Red natural gas plan at http://www.winwithvista.com will not only get a great natural gas rate, they’ll get to support Huskers baseball with a few exciting promotions.

“As proud partners of Nebraska athletics, we were looking for a way to support the Huskers and offer our customers additional ways to save money,” says Paul Atha, Vista Energy president. “This opportunity gives us the chance to do both.”

The Vista Energy Lucky 13 promotion gives customers a chance to get a free month of natural gas every time the Huskers strikeout 13 players during a regular 9-inning game. Home or away, when the Huskers strikeout 13 players, Vista Energy customers win.

Vista Energy will also be firing up the home-game crowd, where one Vista Energy customer’s name will be drawn randomly during each home game to win a free year of natural gas.

The earlier customers sign up, the more opportunities they will have to take advantage of these special promotions. Plus, Vista Energy guarantees their rate: if a customer finds a lower price before April 1, 2020, Vista Energy will match it or give that customer $100 – meaning no risk for customers who sign up now.

Customers can sign up now at http://www.winwithvista.com or call 888.211.4093.

